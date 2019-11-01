Headline News

King, YRP combat infractions in pilot project

January 15, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

A move by King Township and York Regional Police may just provide some deterrent to bad driving habits.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini urged YRP to place a couple of decommissioned police vehicles at strategic locations around the municipality in a pilot project.
The move is just another way to address the ongoing issues of speeding and other infractions in King communities. The mayor and councillors have long expressed the desire to get motorists to slow down and staff are working on several traffic calming measures.
“I think this is really going to work,” Pellegrini said. “I am delighted that the Township and YRP have partnered to pilot ‘decoy cruisers’ as calming measures; we will try everything to slow people down.”
The method has been used by YRP in the past but vehicles are scarce as almost all are sent to auction after they’re decommissioned, as means of cost recovery.
“It is generally a good deterrent when deployed but once removed people, over time, drivers will tend to migrate back to their bad habits,” said YRP Superintendent Randy Slade.
He added “almost all of the offenders are all local residents.”
Road safety remains one of YRP’s main priorities as it relates to community safety, he pointed out.
“Speed reduction, through enforcement and education is one of our 5 pillars contained in our Road Safety Strategy. Speed plays a role in every catastrophic or fatal motor vehicle collision, although safety equipment has greatly reduced the number of both these types of collisions the human body is limited in the amount of trauma it can sustain to survive. The force applied to anyone, be it driver, passenger, cyclist, and/or pedestrian in any type of motor vehicle collision comes from speed. Road speeds are set based on many factors but are in place to allow drivers the ability to properly react in a timely manner to slow down and/or take evasive measures to avoid collisions.
“As speeds increase above the recommended posted limit it greatly reduces the driver’s ability to react to sudden changes that occur on the roadway. As everyone can easily deduce, significantly high speeds are dangerous regardless of the location.
“However, a vehicle traveling at 60 km/h in a posted 40km/h zone (usually a residential area or school zone) has to be more readily aware of cyclists and pedestrians (children) who may inadvertently entry the road way. Impacting one of these venerable road users at lower speeds can be fatal. Driving at the posted 40 km/h provides drivers a better opportunity of avoiding a collision that has a potential for catastrophic results. It is said that impacting a cyclist or pedestrian at a speed of 30 km/h or higher will result in life altering injuries or death.”
Be careful out there and watch your speed is the message all drivers should take away from this.



         

Community News

Mizzoni sizzles with his best album to date

Following up on worldwide exposure for his 2019 hit, King’s Len Mizzoni will release what he calls his best album so far. The prolific songwriter and musician is thrilled with “Forever” and its single “It’s You Always been You.” The album is set for a Feb. 3 release. Mizzoni said this album is a mixed bag – everything you could want in terms of adult contemporary tunes.

King philanthropist focused to start new decade on serious note

A King-based philanthropist and influencer is starting a new decade on a serious note. Joan Kelley Walker is intent on leading by example, never forgetting about the numerous charities she supports.

Local doctor delivers vision care to the needy

Dr. Sonia Postiglione’s resolution for the new year is to deliver 20-20 vision to people who don’t have access to it. It’s not a mere coincidence that it’s the year 2020. The optometrist has been collecting old glasses since September in preparation for an upcoming trip to Chinandega in Nicaragua, where she joins a team of professionals on a mission to provide corrective vision to those in need.

Residents spring into action to help wounded deer

A local doctor didn’t think twice about rescuing a wounded deer. The incident occurred Nov. 16 at roughly 8 p.m. on King Road, east of Highway 27. Dr. Brian Van Arem just left his equine veterinary practice at Woodbine Racetrack when he came across a number of vehicles pulled over to the side of the road. “As I passed I saw that a deer had been hit by a car and was lying between the vehicles. I pulled over and was told by the bystanders that a deer had been hit and the vehicle had left the scene. The deer was in shock and was unable to stand.”

King City Secondary students give back

tudents at King City Secondary School took time to give back to their community and help those in need for the holiday season. The ESP Team ran two events simultaneously: a fundraiser for Yellow Brick House and a homeroom challenge for Socks for Souls.

Increase in water rates necessary for cost-recovery

Water rates are going up again in King in 2020, and some residents aren’t too happy about it. A staff presentation at council Dec. 2 revealed the rate hikes coming in the new year are the result of a multi-year phased increase by the Region of York. Municipalities are being encouraged to make their water and wastewater services pay for themselves. Mandates from the Province have added to the burden, which is being passed on to homeowners.

King adopts corporate energy plan

ing Township has approved its ambitious corporate energy management and conservation plan, complying with provincial regulations. But the move to set the corporate target at 35% reduction through 2030 was seen by the public as a step backwards, and a retreat from council’s previously set goal of 45%.

Local jazz artist marks first anniversary on Jazz FM91

A King jazz artist has been dishing out jazz like home-made New Orleans delicacies for just over a year. And he can’t be more pleased. Ron Littlejohn of Snowball is the voice behind “The Gumbo Kitchen” on Jazz FM 91.

King artist Panopoulos reinvents historic monoliths

A King artist’s imagination is sparked by the “mystery of history.” John Panopoulos takes his direction from the past, those faint whispers that reverberate around some of humankind’s most amazing, and often mysterious, monoliths.

Hush blankets ensure comfort and a good night’s sleep

We are stressed for many reasons. People are now sleeping less than they did in the past, and sleep quality has decreased as well.

Commentary

Let’s clean up our act, before the Messiah arrives

Just when did we begin to lose faith? It’s no secret that Christianity has been waning, slowly slipping year after year. In Pew Research Center telephone surveys conducted in 2018 and 2019, 65% of American adults describe themselves as Christians when asked about their religion, down 12 percentage points over the past decade.

Making plans and taking steps to self-improvement

We humans tend to make a lot of noise, whether standing or sitting. I wonder how the world would sound if you eliminated all of the chatter, voices, and human utterances. Eerie, or soothing? Fireworks accompanied most new year’s celebrations and they date back thousands of years as ancient Asian cultures used firecrackers, fireworks and guns – loud noises of any kind – to frighten away dark spirits.

Why do we do what we do on a daily basis?

Why? Now there’s the question for all of human existence. But really, this is a question most of us should ask ourselves on a daily basis.

Canadians not taking much-needed vacation time

Canadians are a proud bunch. We’re decent folks and yet we just don’t understand how important it is to take time off.

Consumers share the blame for climate change

Human beings are experts at turning a blind eye to really important issues. We’re quite proficient at ignoring facts, twisting truths, spinning and even altering our own perception. Climate change is nothing new and yet we’re still not frantically ringing the alarm bells. Or is that we’re just not listening?

Goodwill towards children is imperative

As we enter the holiday season, we should talk the talk when it comes to extending goodwill toward others, especially children. Most of us would agree there’s nothing on this planet as beautiful as the wide-eyed wonderment of kids on Christmas. Priceless.

Food accessibility should be everyone’s right

Despite our vast array of accomplishments and our position at the top of the food chain, our world is still burdened by hunger. Haile Selassie once said that we all seek a world in which we are free and free from the burdens of hunger, disease, poverty and ignorance.

We are unique, but are we irreplaceable?

Who am I and what do I mean to you? This was the opening line of a piece of high school prose I wrote several decades ago. It still has meaning today. It’s a sort of self-reckoning, and self-evaluation of one’s worth or place in the cogs of the massive wheel of life.

Reality sometimes sucks, that’s just the way it is

How often have you used the saying “that’s just how it is?” It has always been the “sign of the times” for us human beings. The other day my son made a rather unsettling realization; for him anyway. He asked about our adult routines, noting we get up, go to work, come home, make dinner, go to bed, get up and start the process all over again. “Being an adult sucks,” he said with some dismay.

Job action, union pressure are nothing new

Like clockwork, at the end of almost every union contract in this province, mayhem ensues. It’s mostly sabre rattling and it’s mostly a show of strength. Neither side wants to appear weak or a pushover. Both sides want to get their point across.

Letters to the Editor

