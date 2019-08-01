Azur Fit apparel demonstrates strength through quality

November 27, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Success in the e-commerce world comes with many challenges.
But for a Schomberg native, focus, strength and quality combined to sent Azur Fit apparel to new heights.
The company, founded by sisters Erin and Ashley Ward-Williams, has grown exponentially over the past couple of years, to the point it’s set to blast into orbit, with a new launch coming Nov. 29 (Black Friday).
Azur seemed like a natural progression for the founders of Schomberg’s Country Zen Yoga, who opened the successful studio in 2012. The duo introduced the clothing line before recently selling the studio to a former student. Erin is now the driving force behind Azur and she continues to tweak the brand, offering the best quality money can buy.
It’s so good, in fact, that it’s been compared to the likes of the iconic “lemon fruit” brand.
The top sellers right now are the unique, high waisted black leggings. They’re specially form-fitting and designed to fit all body types. The clothing washes well and doesn’t pill. Crop tops also remain popular.
The key, according to Williams, is that the pieces look good on everyone. Those who’ve embraced the brand say it gives them self-confidence and helps empower active women.
Ward-Williams checked all the right boxes when starting the Azur line, before taking it to the next level.
She began slowly with online sales and marketing, re-investing everything through the first year of operation.
She’s a big follower of current trends and her clothing style is on par with anything out there.
She’s always focused on quality and she insists on testing every product personally to make sure it makes the cut. While it may be more expensive and time-consuming, she wants her customers to be assured the items deliver. It seems to be working since Azur gets very few returns, a definite comment on its quality and durability.
Part of the success is a limited number of items. Ward-Williams said she prefers to keep the selection at eight to 12 different pieces. A new selection launches Nov. 29 so keep an eye on the social media posts.
Ward-Williams said the brand has succeeded, in part, due to the strong loyalty and support of the greater yoga community, not only here, but across North America.
Ward-Williams, who did her homework and created a proven product, isn’t surprised with Azur’s rising popularity. In fact, this is what she planned from the outset. During her yoga training and teaching, the brand was always on her mind, and she was always thinking about ways to improve it and grow the business.
While Erin has stepped back a bit from the yoga business, she still teaches yoga training, running 9-week sessions that continue to be extremely popular. Azur, it seems, is an evolution of her love of the practice and outfitting yoga practitioners and teachers gives her renewed purpose.
Azur does offer some amazing colour choices and these draw online shoppers to the brand. But Erin pointed out black is always in vogue.
You can follow them at @azurfit on Instagram; the website at azurfit.com or email her at info@azurfit.com
You must be logged in to post a comment.