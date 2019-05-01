General News » Uncategorized

King artist and activist Fox joins Canada Goose team

June 28, 2019

By Mark Pavilons

An iconic Canadian brand chose Indigenous Peoples Day to celebrate and share indigenous stories with the world.
Canada Goose announced that King artist and Indigenous activist Sarain Fox has become an official “Goose Person.” Goose People are a diverse group of brand ambassadors – they are everyday heroes who strive for excellence and embody the company’s values. Their epic journeys, inspiring accomplishments and exhilarating lifestyles encourage people to engage with the outside world.
Fox is an Anishinaabe artist, activist, and host for Future History and VICE’s RISE (docu-series). With shared passions for exploration, The North, film and entertainment, Canada Goose and Fox began their relationship in 2017 and have since partnered on many initiatives together.
In 2018, Fox starred in the brand’s global holiday campaign, “Generations of Warmth,” which celebrated human connections and highlighted Sarain’s holiday traditions with her mother.
Having a long-standing relationship with the brand, Fox has been a part of many other moments with Canada Goose. In 2017, Fox partnered with the brand to host a high school girls’ basketball team from a Northern Manitoba fly-in community for a tournament in Toronto. Before their game, the team attended a practice session with then-Raptors player, Cory Joseph. In 2018 Fox attended the opening of the Canada Goose Beijing store.
“Being a Goose Person means I’m a part of a very inspiring community, and to me, community is everything.” said Fox. “It excites me to join a family that is willing to go to the ends of the earth to find new perspectives and seek experiences that inform who we are. I want to inspire people to celebrate Indigenous excellence and embrace the outdoors.”
Originally from Batchewana First Nation on Lake Superior near Sault Ste. Marie, Fox was raised in the traditional manner within the Midewiwin Lodge. She’s a bastion of hope, an outspoken champion for weaving a new mosaic of Canadian culture.
Often called an activist and a “warrior,” Fox refers to herself as anishinaabekwe, or “Woman of the People.” She’s also an actor, dancer, choreographer and fashion designer. First and foremost, she’s a protector of her culture, which admittedly, is on the brink of fading away, unless we all act together and start reading a brand new script from the same page.
From small adventures to life changing journeys, Canada Goose proudly supports artists, adventurers and athletes to strive for greatness. Current Goose People include polar explorer, endurance athlete and motivational speaker, Ben Saunders; Laurie Skreslet, the first Canadian to summit Mount Everest, and adventure runner and Impossible2Possible founder, Ray Zahab.
Founded in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada in 1957, Canada Goose has grown into one of the world’s leading makers of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic and inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship. From the coldest places on Earth to global fashion capitals, people are proud to wear Canada Goose products. Employing more than 3,900 people worldwide, Canada Goose is a recognized leader for its Made in Canada commitment, and is a long-time partner of Polar Bears International.
Visit canadagoose.com for more information.



         

