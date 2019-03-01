Roberts runs for PCs in federal election

May 1, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
A local volunteer, engaged in her community, is carrying the PC banner in the upcoming federal election in King-Vaughan.
Anna Roberts has spent the majority of her adult life giving back to the community and helping to affect change in a positive way. She is a volunteer, a youth mentor, a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Anna is proud and humbled to be representing the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada in the riding of King-Vaughan.
Roberts, an active supporter of the local PCs, ran for the Ward 5 council seat in the 2014 municipal election.
With over 30 years of volunteerism under her belt, Anna has garnered many awards and recognitions including the Ontario Provincial Volunteer Award, and has been recognized by Toronto Sick Children’s Hospital, the Salvation Army, and many other organizations. For over a decade she has been volunteering at the King City Lodge Senior’s Residence and serves on the King Township Accessibility Committee.
Professionally, Anna has over 30 years’ experience in the banking and financial industry, and brings to her candidacy decades of fiscal responsibility and accountability. She was awarded Branch Manager of the Year for her outstanding service both financially and socially.
Anna lives in King, and will be a steadfast representative for her community and constituents.
