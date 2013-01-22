Headline News

Schomberg revitalization given green light by council

February 6, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Schomberg’s revitalization has received the full backing of King council.
Councillors voted to approve, in principle, the strategy to implement the improvements as part of the village’s face lift.
Armed with more than $50,000 in provincial funding, the plan is to share the vision, hold community workshops and implement the 74 action items through 2019.
Jamie Smyth, King’s economic development officer, provided an update to councillors at the Jan. 28 meeting.
The strategy embraces the vision statement: “Schomberg Main Street is the heart of a vibrant village that takes pride in its agricultural heritage. A walkable, picturesque destination for residents and tourists alike, Main Street has maintained its historic quality, while offering a mix of local services, unique shops, restaurants and beautifully preserved homes.”
The goals of the strategy is to attract visitors and drive customers to Main Street businesses. Enhancing the physical appearance of the village will help in this regard, and even attract more businesses that fit in with Main Street’s atmosphere.
The multi-faceted strategy includes improvements to Lion’s Park, as well as improving parking and crosswalks.
The entire project comes with a price tag of roughly $104,000. Provincial funding tops $52,000; local partners will contribute $7,250 and King Township will pitch in $44,750 over a two-year period.
“For long-term success, vitality and village prosperity, Main Street Schomberg’s historic commercial core needs a unique and strategic approach,” staff noted. “Once realized, a revitalized Main Street will be a shining example of enhancing quality of life for residents, attracting visitors and shoppers, and a prosperous and sustainable local economy.”
The operational programs and capital improvements will be under Smyth and the economic development department.
Smyth said they hope businesses, property owners and residents of Schomberg review and provide input on the draft Strategy and proposed action items before the end of March. After that, staff will take the Strategy and Implementation plan to council for final endorsement in April and will be commencing implementation and execution of the action items as we enter the second year of the government-funded project.
A lot of work went into creating the strategy, including a residents’ survey, business surveys and trade area analysis.
Schomberg benefits from many distinguishing physical features – an abundance of assets.
The river crosses Main Street in the business area and two businesses enjoy patios overlooking the river. Hopes are the river’s role can be enhanced with some beautification, and the addition of plaques attesting to the rich history.
The Schomberg Fairgrounds are an important feature for the entire community. This space is adjacent to the river and is home to several major events each year. The space is perhaps underutilized and the Township wants to explore renting out the fairgrounds for more events and look into Trillium funding for some property enhancements.
The historic Community Hall but it needs physical improvements. There are opportunities to enhance the interior and use the hall for more events such as a farmers’ market, etc.
There are plans to improve the sidewalks, add benches and decorative trash cans.
Parking has been singled out as one of the major issues in the core, but an analysis found there’s ample parking, but it may not be convenient. There are some 164 spaces on Western Avenue, along with 140 on-street spots. There is also a Green P lot with 20 spaces between 203 Main Street and the post office.
The strategy has generated a lot of support in the community.
Tom Allen, president of the King Chamber of Commerce, noted there’s a “synergy” between local events (think Fair, Street Gallery, Main Street Christmas) and the business community. Schomberg is already a destination, he observed, one that can be expanded and grown.
Charles Cooper, chair of the Schomberg Village Association, noted Schomberg is a “wonderful place to live,” but it has some challenges and one of them is the state of the historic Main Street.
“Anytime someone talks about Schomberg, there’s always a mention of its marvellous Main Street. Much is made of the fact that it is not on the highway and has therefore escaped the ravages of high-traffic. It’s still a place where you can walk, live and visit shops. But right now there’s a high risk of losing that Main Street to neglect. I believe that this initiative can help turn that around.”
The strategy, Cooper said, is solidly built on the Four Points formula from Ontario’s Rural Economic Development program. The four points include economic vitality, design, promotion, and strong organization.
People need a reason to come to Main Street, he said. Main streets in small villages all need a focus, and this plan can provide just that focus.
The SVA is, in part, “dedicated to improving life and Schomberg and the surrounding area.”
Every year the SVA presents Schomberg’s A Main Street Christmas celebration, and work with other like-minded community groups to sponsor and support other activities in the town.
“When we were approached to support this initiative, we signed on board immediately,” he said. “We believe that a vital Main Street in Schomberg is key to Schomberg remaining special. And for the Village Association It’s truly a case of ‘putting our money where our mouth is.’ Each of the community groups donated a sum of money to the program as part of the application to the province’s program.”
He pointed out the SVA has donated $5,000 over two years o this initiative.
“We believe that this is an important program, and it has the best chance of reinvigorating Main Street.”
Mayor Steve Pellegrini said this is a model that could be repeated in Nobleton and King City.
“All parties invested both financial and sweat equity into this initiative,” he said. “I am extremely supportive of this important initiative and thankful for everyone’s efforts and contributions.”



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Dennis and Judy Shepard to attend 20th anniversary production of The Laramie Project

Twenty years ago this past fall, on the evening of Oct 6, 1998, openly gay university student Matthew Shepard was kidnapped, viciously beaten and left ...

‘Better Days’ reflects Len Mizzoni’s mantra

Better Days are here, thanks to King’s Len Mizzoni. His newest CD release is an upbeat, at times thought-provoking album that covers the gamut of human emotions.

King show home is part of biggest prize ever

A nearly $5 million home in King City is part of the biggest prize package ever offered through the Princess Margaret Home Lottery. The King City show home, located at 81 Cairns Gate, boasts 7,810 square feet of luxury living space. It’s awarded fully furnished, professionally decorated and landscaped.

Province begins review into regional government

The Ontario government is moving ahead with a review of regional government. Premier Doug Ford successfully reduced the size of Toronto City council prior to the fall’s municipal election. He had also wanted to make the position of regional chair an elected, not appointed position, but this move was put on the back-burner.

Littlejohn takes listeners on a soulful journey

A King resident helps you escape the cold and journey to the Big Easy from the comfort of your own home. Snowball resident Ronnie Littlejohn is host of The Gumbo Kitchen on Jazz FM 91. He offers a musical journey down to his favorite city, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Actor Art Hindle proud to promote Canadian talent

Art Hindle is having the time of his life. The past 18 months have been exciting, and busy for the iconic Canadian actor with 50 years under his belt.

Dog Tales evolves, expands to meet the need

Who would have thought a deep love of animals would turn into a multi-faceted service organization? Certainly not Robert Scheinberg and his wife Danielle Eden, founders of King’s Dog Tales Sanctuary. Marking its fourth anniversary, Dog Tales continues to evolve into a large-scale undertaking, a harmonious passion of caring for dogs across the province, and even around the world.

CCKT board ready to meet challenges of 2019

I’m writing this article as recent “past chair” of CCKT. It’s my personal sign-off to my direct engagement with this wonderful organization and members, having served 10 years on the board, eight as chair.

Team work exemplified at annual Portraits of Giving

While individuals were singled out as “giving” members of the community, it’s truly a team effort that makes things happen. King showcased its newest recipients at the 9th annual Portraits of Giving celebration.

Heroic Humans awarded for its mindful efforts

A King woman is definitely plugged in to her peers. Her efforts of recognizing a generation of doers received some praise recently. Dana Clark, founder of Heroic Humans, received the Mindful Millennial Award from Notable Life.

Commentary

Laughter is the essence of humanity

I think we could all use a pick-me-up as we endure the gloomy days of winter. Not a day goes by where I don’t break down and laugh out loud. And that’s a very good thing.

Dreams are our brain’s way of blowing off steam

The Dalai Lama said dreams are the best meditation and our friend Shakespeare pointed out that “To sleep: perchance to dream: ay, there’s the rub.” Dreaming is something we all have in common and we all have stories to tell.

How many are suffering in silence?

Human beings are the chameleons at the top of the food chain. We are experts at putting on a face and hiding – from one another and from ourselves. We are the consummate actors, players on the world’s stage as Shakespeare put it. We play many roles during our “careers” and don many masks.

Embracing limitations of living inside our own heads

Plato once wrote that human behaviour flows from three main areas – desire, emotion and knowledge. And Aristotle espoused that all human actions arise from one or more of these qualities – chance, nature, habit, reason, passion, desire or compulsion.

Decline in charitable donations dampens holiday spirit

This past holiday season was uneventful at best, almost void of spirituality at worst. Perhaps it was the lack of snow. Maybe it was the lack of holiday “goodness.” I felt a bit down and reading the news headlines over the Christmas break offered little comfort, given the amount of tragedies, crimes and awful events.

Concentrate on doing what you love best

When I deliver a particularly clever bit of trivia at home, my wife often asks me a rather pointed question. “If you’re so smart, why aren’t you rich?”

No answer to THE question of existence

What are you doing here? My wife asked me that question the other day as we did the avoiding dance in the kitchen. “Who knows?” I answered. How right I am.

Helping others can be a life-long passion

At this time of year, I am reminded of the famous famine relief songs, “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” and “We Are the World.” The world is shrinking, thanks to our all-encompassing information technology. Every minute of every day we can see images and hear voices from our brothers and sisters around the world. We can stand up together against a foe and feel united in our solidarity.

What happened to living in the real ‘offline’ world?

The jury’s out on just how the Internet is shaping humankind. But make no mistake, it’s likely the most dynamic event in our history.

Freedoms being skewed in the public eye

We just marked the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. We read stories, watched documentaries and listened to speeches about the sacrifices made to ensure our freedom. Freedom. This is one of the most powerful terms in our language, and our western culture. In fact, our fellow human beings have fought for freedom since the beginning of time. Two very high-profile “freedom fighters” were Moses and Jesus.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open