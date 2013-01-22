Inaugural launches 2018-2022 King council

By Mark Pavilons

With all the pomp and ceremony fitting a regal event, officials christened King’s new building, and its new council Dec. 3.

Local business owner Rory MacKinnon piped in the King Fire & Emergency Services Honour Guard, that led the procession into the council chambers.

The Hon. Mr. Justice Simon Armstrong of the Ontario Court of Justice, administered the declarations of office for the mayor and councillors.

Kathryn Moyle, King’s director of clerks and bylaw, welcomed everyone and provided some well deserved praise.

She observed the last quarter of 2018 has been quite hectic, with the municipal election and major Township relocation.

“I want to highlight to all you, the residents, that you should be very proud and excited for the council representation before you tonight!”

She stressed that Mayor Steve Pellegrini’s acclamation is a reflection of the community’s support and “we can all agree, witnessed through his continuous dedication and representation, the mayor has displayed his personal commitment to represent his constituents and fellow colleagues both respectfully and fairly.”

She wanted to recognize the “unsung heroes” of the King team who helped facilitate the relocation. She singled out King’s facilities staff, under the leadership of Chris Fasciano – Gavin, Mike, Warren and the rest of the crew.

“As King residents, you should feel fortunate and proud in knowing that you have such a wonderful team of individuals that work/represent King Township on a daily basis.”

The 2018-2022 term of council, Moyle observed, has a blend of “old” and “new” members, eager and committed to work forward on the current issues facing King.

“King council is renowned as being a cohesive, cooperative team, cognizant of their constituents’ needs. King residents know they are invited to speak freely, and more importantly, that council listens to their concerns. Through the next four years, I have no doubt that they will continue to focus on creative solutions and compromises, with objectives to achieve resolution based on fulsome and engaging consultations.”

Moyle called upon the mayor’s wife Barbara, to present him with the chain of office.

“I can never express the magnitude of the contributions that my lovely wife Barbara has made. She is the pillar of life at home. Our children, Stephanie, Ashley, Emma, David and Joseph have all supported me, each in his or her own way.

“As I take office as your mayor I am more grateful than words can express at the opportunity you have given me to lead King for another four years,” the mayor said.

“It’s very humbling to be given the responsibility of making decisions, along with the rest of my council colleagues, to make King Township the place to live, work and play.

“As I look around this table I have a reason to feel optimistic. We have a mix of seasoned councillors who have been here for multiple terms, along with two new faces. I’m looking forward to Jordan and Jakob providing a younger perspective on the issues that we deal with in these chambers.

“I am encouraged and gratified that each ward councillor is committed to the greater good of King Township. Combined with our Township staff, we have a fabulous team.

“Throughout the last terms of office I have always advocated for strong partnerships between the Township, its institutions, our businesses, our community groups and our residents. I thank you all who have partnered with us.

“King has become a leader for other municipalities. We are the benchmark for great government, great community living and great business.”

Each councillor addressed the public for the first time.

Ward 1 Councillor Jordan Cescolini thanked his volunteers, friends and family for thier support. Anything worth doing is difficult, he said, but his election bodes well for the future of democracy and youth engagement in King. He thanked constituents for putting their faith in the unknown and he said he’s here to listen and be their voice in Ward 1. He wants to ensure residents he’s bringing value for their tax dollars and he’ here to “make real change that has a lasting impact.”

Ward 2 councillor David Boyd said he’s back to provide consistent representation. He pointed out the community is really coming together and he’s looking forward to even more improvements for the Nobleton area in 2019. He will build upon the great partnerships already established.

Ward 3 councillor Jakob Schneider said his mandate is to maintain King’s rural character and he’s proud to represent Ward 3 residents.

Veteran Ward 4 councillor Bill Cober said they all work together to enhance the community and he’ll continue to foster positive relationships. He personally thanked retired councillor Linda Pabst for her years of service and her leadership. Economic development, infrastructure and growth management are key areas in the coming term. He said he’s committed to being a dedicated voice and he’s very proud to “call King Township home, now and forever.”

Ward 5 councillor Debbie Schaefer said her foray into politics was a matter of being in the right place at the right time. After two terms, she still has the aspirations and enthusiasm to make important decisions, ones that have ramifications beyond the four-year term. She will continue to put forth her time and energy in keeping residents informed and gathering their valuable input. The recent campaign, she said, allowed her to up her game.

The new term, she said, will come with challenges but she will work with her constituents, do her research, listen and be accountable and transparent.

Ward 6 councillor Avia Eek said she’s learned a lot of about effective government in her years on council. She’s big on relationship building and she pointed out that hearing and listening to the public is vital, and should never be discounted. She vowed to work for, and with, residents, for the good of the entire community. Her focus will continue to be agriculture, economic development and the environment.

“My door is always open to serve,” she said. As far as a productive council goes, “we are the envy of the GTA.”

