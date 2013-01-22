Headline News

Inaugural launches 2018-2022 King council

December 12, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

With all the pomp and ceremony fitting a regal event, officials christened King’s new building, and its new council Dec. 3.
Local business owner Rory MacKinnon piped in the King Fire & Emergency Services Honour Guard, that led the procession into the council chambers.
The Hon. Mr. Justice Simon Armstrong of the Ontario Court of Justice, administered the declarations of office for the mayor and councillors.
Kathryn Moyle, King’s director of clerks and bylaw, welcomed everyone and provided some well deserved praise.
She observed the last quarter of 2018 has been quite hectic, with the municipal election and major Township relocation.
“I want to highlight to all you, the residents, that you should be very proud and excited for the council representation before you tonight!”
She stressed that Mayor Steve Pellegrini’s acclamation is a reflection of the community’s support and “we can all agree, witnessed through his continuous dedication and representation, the mayor has displayed his personal commitment to represent his constituents and fellow colleagues both respectfully and fairly.”
She wanted to recognize the “unsung heroes” of the King team who helped facilitate the relocation. She singled out King’s facilities staff, under the leadership of Chris Fasciano – Gavin, Mike, Warren and the rest of the crew.
“As King residents, you should feel fortunate and proud in knowing that you have such a wonderful team of individuals that work/represent King Township on a daily basis.”
The 2018-2022 term of council, Moyle observed, has a blend of “old” and “new” members, eager and committed to work forward on the current issues facing King.
“King council is renowned as being a cohesive, cooperative team, cognizant of their constituents’ needs. King residents know they are invited to speak freely, and more importantly, that council listens to their concerns. Through the next four years, I have no doubt that they will continue to focus on creative solutions and compromises, with objectives to achieve resolution based on fulsome and engaging consultations.”
Moyle called upon the mayor’s wife Barbara, to present him with the chain of office.
“I can never express the magnitude of the contributions that my lovely wife Barbara has made. She is the pillar of life at home. Our children, Stephanie, Ashley, Emma, David and Joseph have all supported me, each in his or her own way.
“As I take office as your mayor I am more grateful than words can express at the opportunity you have given me to lead King for another four years,” the mayor said.
“It’s very humbling to be given the responsibility of making decisions, along with the rest of my council colleagues, to make King Township the place to live, work and play.
“As I look around this table I have a reason to feel optimistic. We have a mix of seasoned councillors who have been here for multiple terms, along with two new faces. I’m looking forward to Jordan and Jakob providing a younger perspective on the issues that we deal with in these chambers.
“I am encouraged and gratified that each ward councillor is committed to the greater good of King Township. Combined with our Township staff, we have a fabulous team.
“Throughout the last terms of office I have always advocated for strong partnerships between the Township, its institutions, our businesses, our community groups and our residents. I thank you all who have partnered with us.
“King has become a leader for other municipalities. We are the benchmark for great government, great community living and great business.”
Each councillor addressed the public for the first time.
Ward 1 Councillor Jordan Cescolini thanked his volunteers, friends and family for thier support. Anything worth doing is difficult, he said, but his election bodes well for the future of democracy and youth engagement in King. He thanked constituents for putting their faith in the unknown and he said he’s here to listen and be their voice in Ward 1. He wants to ensure residents he’s bringing value for their tax dollars and he’ here to “make real change that has a lasting impact.”
Ward 2 councillor David Boyd said he’s back to provide consistent representation. He pointed out the community is really coming together and he’s looking forward to even more improvements for the Nobleton area in 2019. He will build upon the great partnerships already established.
Ward 3 councillor Jakob Schneider said his mandate is to maintain King’s rural character and he’s proud to represent Ward 3 residents.
Veteran Ward 4 councillor Bill Cober said they all work together to enhance the community and he’ll continue to foster positive relationships. He personally thanked retired councillor Linda Pabst for her years of service and her leadership. Economic development, infrastructure and growth management are key areas in the coming term. He said he’s committed to being a dedicated voice and he’s very proud to “call King Township home, now and forever.”
Ward 5 councillor Debbie Schaefer said her foray into politics was a matter of being in the right place at the right time. After two terms, she still has the aspirations and enthusiasm to make important decisions, ones that have ramifications beyond the four-year term. She will continue to put forth her time and energy in keeping residents informed and gathering their valuable input. The recent campaign, she said, allowed her to up her game.
The new term, she said, will come with challenges but she will work with her constituents, do her research, listen and be accountable and transparent.
Ward 6 councillor Avia Eek said she’s learned a lot of about effective government in her years on council. She’s big on relationship building and she pointed out that hearing and listening to the public is vital, and should never be discounted. She vowed to work for, and with, residents, for the good of the entire community. Her focus will continue to be agriculture, economic development and the environment.
“My door is always open to serve,” she said. As far as a productive council goes, “we are the envy of the GTA.”



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Tried and true Ultra Grips proven to tackle whatever winter throws at us

Canadians may be used to winter, but we’re not always ready for what Mother Nature throws at us. It’s vital that motorists today are equipped with the best “safety equipment.” For drivers, that comes down to the few inches of engineered rubber that grips the road.

Team work exemplified at annual Portraits of Giving

While individuals were singled out as “giving” members of the community, it’s truly a team effort that makes things happen. King showcased its newest recipients at the 9th annual Portraits of Giving celebration.

Songwriter Len Mizzoni is batting a thousand

Creative artists may believe that life imitates art, not the other way around. One King singer-songwriter is consumed by his passion, so much so he’s setting records and achieving many personals bests. Len Mizzoni is in his element at his keyboard, belting out a string of potential hits.

Heroic Humans awarded for its mindful efforts

A King woman is definitely plugged in to her peers. Her efforts of recognizing a generation of doers received some praise recently. Dana Clark, founder of Heroic Humans, received the Mindful Millennial Award from Notable Life.

Renowned artist Helen Lucas holds solo exhibit

King artist Helen Lucas will hold a month-long solo show. Entitled “Helen Lucas – Why Do I Paint Flowers?,” the exhibition of her large-scale, captivating acrylic paintings, will run Dec. 1 to 29 at the Aurora Cultural Centre. Lucas’s distinguished career, spanning over five decades, has produced deeply personal art – from the darker earlier works of her formative years, to her glorious floral paintings.

Ultrabrand caters to the corporate elite

Perception is everything. Virgin Group founder Richard Branson said personal brands need texture and character – they have to be real. For the world’s corporate elite, branding is much more than product placement. It’s a reflection of their refined tastes. It’s who they are. Two Schomberg-based image builders have found the way to give exclusive clients and luxury brands the attention they deserve. Ultrabrand’s Ryan Ward-Williams and Remington Humphreys pair business and design in an impressive, cohesive manner. They are not only masters of their own destiny, they’ve helped shape the journey ahead for an impressive lineup of clientele, a virtual who’s who of today’s business world.

Importance of family vital to King Fire and Emergency Services

There’s a large, close-knit family in King that numbers over 150 men, women, mothers, fathers, sons and daughters. They all share a passion for helping their communities, and risking their lives in the process. The family got together last week for an annual reunion, at the 2018 King Fire & Emergency Services Appreciation Dinner, held at Nobleton Lakes.

Specialty shopping has returned to Schomberg’s Main Street

Just in time for the festive shopping season, there is a new pop-up art gallery on Main Street. Eleven artists have partnered to establish The ...

Navy Street Charity holds inaugural event at Pine Farms Orchard

Established in 2016, Navy Street Charity was born from a lifetime of personal experiences navigating a world full of barriers for individuals with disabilities. The charity’s founder Sandra Longo has an intimate familiarity with caring for loved ones with mobility issues.

Guide Light helps make seconds count

We all know that our lives can change in an instant. Just ask anyone who’s been in a car accident, or suffered a stroke. In an emergency, every second counts. It not only means the difference between life and death, but also between recovery and a lifetime of suffering.

Commentary

Helping others can be a life-long passion

At this time of year, I am reminded of the famous famine relief songs, “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” and “We Are the World.” The world is shrinking, thanks to our all-encompassing information technology. Every minute of every day we can see images and hear voices from our brothers and sisters around the world. We can stand up together against a foe and feel united in our solidarity.

What happened to living in the real ‘offline’ world?

The jury’s out on just how the Internet is shaping humankind. But make no mistake, it’s likely the most dynamic event in our history.

Freedoms being skewed in the public eye

We just marked the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. We read stories, watched documentaries and listened to speeches about the sacrifices made to ensure our freedom. Freedom. This is one of the most powerful terms in our language, and our western culture. In fact, our fellow human beings have fought for freedom since the beginning of time. Two very high-profile “freedom fighters” were Moses and Jesus.

Understanding our ever-changing selves

Who am I? On the surface, this seems to be the simplest of questions. Really? I think it’s the most difficult to answer.

We should all ‘stop sucking’ and strive to do better

“Stop sucking,” shouted the loose-lipped 17-year-old as he meandered up to his room. His comment had nothing to do with the mechanics of using a straw. Instead, he aimed that particular barb at his parents for a lack of success in getting the results he was looking for. In our defence, we have to work within the confines of the real world and the limitations contained therein.

Less than 32% vote in King Township

It is well documented that voter turnout for municipal elections is often considerably lower than voter participation in provincial or federal elections. This election was no different in King where only 5,802 of the 18,365 eligible voters actually cast a ballot. This equals a voter turnout under 32%, less than one-third.

Letting your inner self shine through

For those of us who’ve experienced the potholes in life, we’ve come to realize a few things. The old cliche about what’s inside that matters, is true.

Mayor notes the qualities of a good councillor

We are quickly approaching the municipal election on Oct. 22 when you will elect your Township council for the next four years. And, while many of us are tired of politics, this is still a very important election as the results affect you and our community directly.

Being one with nature is good for your health

Some of us walk in the rain and marvel at Mother Nature. Others just get wet! But it seems most of us “get it” when it comes to the beauty of nature and the outdoors. Bill Shakespeare once said that just a single touch of nature “makes the whole world kin.”

Words and actions that change the world

How can I help? Four simple words, one simple request. Could this question change the world? Let’s find out, shall we?

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open