King okays ground lease for recreation complex

By Mark Pavilons
King Township has officially become a tenant on 25 acres of land at Seneca College, King Campus. The parcel will be home to the new multi-purpose recreation facility.
Council approved the ground lease for the project, situated on lands at the northwest corner of Dufferin Street and the 15th Sideroad.
The 60-year lease requires payment of $1 per year. The Township will also waive all payments associated with the sanitary sewage connection capital charge.
The Township is fully responsible for the construction of the facilities and will also be solely responsible for the operation of the centre.
The Township will maintain all risks insurance and will fully indemnify Seneca in the event of any claims arising out of the construction and use of the property.
At this point, there is nothing specific in the agreement about renewing the lease.
Seneca will also have a final approval of the facilities, including the architectural design, access to the site and parking arrangements. Seneca staff will participate with Township staff at key points through the design process.
“… the strategic collaboration with Seneca represents a significant opportunity to continue to support learning and community development,” said CAO Susan Plamondon in her report.
“This will be an incredible partnership,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.
Council also awarded the contract for architectural and engineering services for the recreation complex, to MacLennan Jaukalns Miller Architects Ltd. The Township will pay just over $2 million for the engineering elements of the project. Staff admitted this is almost double than anticipated, but it is “important to note that the design and engineering service component of the project budget has been identified as cost drivers from an overall budget perspective …”
“Although the architectural and engineering services component of the project budget exceed the initial budget estimate for this element, staff has reviewed the overall project program and associated sources of funding, with a plan to incorporate the revised project budget into the 2019-2022 capital plan, without a need to incorporate incremental financial pressures from tax supported sources.”
The project will be funded through a combination of tax supported capital contributions, proceeds from the mayor’s annual golf tournament, capital facility contributions from developers and development charges.
It’s estimated the consulting services will be completed within the next year.
MJMA demonstrated extensive experience designing facilities similar to this one, and received the highest overall score during the RFP process.
