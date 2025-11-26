Tree lighting, festive fun on tap at two King events

November 26, 2025 · 0 Comments

Grab a scarf, gather your loved ones and brush up on your carolling voice, King Township’s tree lighting events bring the holiday cheer close to home. The annual Nobleton Tree Lighting returns on Sunday, Dec. 7.

This free family-friendly event takes place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Nobleton Gazebo, located at 8 Sheardown Drive and features festive treats, pictures with Santa, face painting, holiday crafts, musical performances and lighting of the Christmas tree for the 2025 holiday season.

Listen to students from King City Secondary School, Nobleton Public School and the Aria School of Music set the soundtrack for the evening with joyful Christmas carols with the MacGregor Carollers, while sampling winter treats including apple cider, roasted chestnut and complimentary hot beverages provided by Tim Hortons.

Watch the magic happen at 6 p.m. as over 1,000 feet of clear and multi-colored LED lights decorate the majestic Colorado Blue spruce with a LED starburst tree topper completing the decorations.

Spread the holiday cheer – bring a non-perishable food item or new, unwrapped toy to give to local families in need. Donations will be collected on-site by King Fire and Emergency Services or can be dropped off at King City Fire Station 3-4 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., located at 2045 King Road. Donations can also be dropped off at Fire Station 3-6 in Schomberg and Fire Station 3-8 in Nobleton.

Thank you to the event sponsors for their support: Capital Power; Rafat; Nobleton Family Dental; Gervasi Real Estate Group and MPP King—Vaughan, Stephen Lecce.

For more information, visit king.ca/NobletonTreeLighting.

Holiday Lights in King City

Can’t wait to see Santa? You’re in luck, Christmas fun comes to King more than once a year!

Santa’s Cookie Bites & Holiday Lights program and free tree lighting event in King City will be held Nov. 29.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to the King Heritage and Cultural Centre, located at 2920 King Road, to help us spread some holiday cheer during two separate events on Saturday, Nov. 29.

First up, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Santa will pose for one-on-one photos (if you’ve been good!) and join in for cookie decorating, and a festive musical performance by the Villanova College choir. Pre-registration online is required, and tickets are $15 per person. This includes cookie decorating supplies, and your very own professional photo with the man in red himself!

﻿Before Santa flies back to the North Pole, we will gather by the historical King Railway Station from 6 to 7:30 p.m. where he will help us light up the museum’s Christmas tree and heritage buildings. Warm yourself by the fire pit, help yourself to some hot chocolate and a sweet treat as you enjoy tours of the newly restored King Christian Church and King Railway Station, get serenaded by the McGregor Carollers, and finally, settle in for a story read by Mrs. Claus herself! This is a free, family-friendly event and pre-registration is not required.

For more information, visit kingheritageandculture.ca.

