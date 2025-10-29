General News

Sip & Savour raises over $120,000 for King Township Food Bank

October 29, 2025   ·   0 Comments

The King Township Food Bank’s 12th annual Sip & Savour fundraiser brought the community together for an unforgettable evening — raising more than $120,000 to support neighbours in need.
Known as “the cocktail party of the year in King,” Sip & Savour is the Food Bank’s primary fundraiser and a crucial source of annual funding. Entirely volunteer-run for more than 20 years, the Food Bank currently supports nearly 500 residents each month with essential groceries.
“This event truly embodies the spirit of King Township,” says Geoff Simpson, president of the King Township Food Bank. “The generosity and compassion we see each year are both humbling and inspiring.”
This year’s “Oh! Canada” theme celebrated everything we love about our great nation, including a culinary journey from coast to coast to coast. Hilda May Events & Catering delivered a stellar menu, featuring Montreal smoked meat, bison sausages, elk and pork meatballs, perogies and poutine, clam chowder, and sockeye salmon. Guests with a sweet tooth enjoyed Nanaimo bars from Dorio’s Bakery, coffee and Timbits courtesy of Rita and Len Mizzoni of King City and Nobleton Tim Hortons, butter tarts, and classic beavertails. A volunteer décor team transformed the venue to reflect the great Canadian outdoors, while Strange Potatoes energized the crowd with an all-Canadian playlist by request.
Professional auctioneer David Beasley led a lively auction featuring standout items, including an original mixed-media print of the Canadian Shield by the late Ed Bartram, donated by Mary Bromley and framed by Select Art Galleries; a signed photograph of Bobby Orr’s iconic hockey moment, donated by Bobby Orr, Brent Morning, and Mary Morganelli (frame); tickets for the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins from Image Four Inc.; a Blue Jays executive suite for 12 donated by Evans Supply Ltd.; and an autographed Jose Berrios baseball from the Toronto Blue Jays. The silent auction, held both online and onsite, offered more than 100 items donated by generous individuals and businesses near and far.
The Food Bank extends heartfelt thanks to lead sponsors Capital Power and York Energy, King Animal Hospital, and TACC Developments, as well as lead donors Carol Ann Trabert, a founding member and past president of the Food Bank, and Aracon Homes. Special appreciation also goes to in-kind sponsors Cardinal Golf Club, King Print Solutions, Raptorial Artistry Taxidermy, Lisa Pace Photography, Tab Creates, Strano + Pettigrew Design Associates, King Weekly Sentinel, Mural Unique, and Lisa Grealish for their invaluable support.
“This event is only possible because of the amazing volunteers, sponsors, donors, supporters, and ticket holders who come together year after year,” says Meline Beach, volunteer director of fundraising and Sip & Savour event coordinator. “Every ticket purchased, every auction bid, and every sponsorship and donation truly adds up. The energy in the room this year was incredible as the enthusiasm and generosity of our community are what make Sip & Savour so special.”
With gratitude to the entire community for its continued support, the King Township Food Bank is already planning next year’s Sip & Savour as another evening of fun and fundraising in support of neighbours helping neighbours.



         

