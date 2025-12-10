Resident gives a voice to dogs, looking for volunteers and fosters

A King resident is speaking up for the most loyal among us – dogs.

Kalynn Borland volunteers with Across the Ocean Rescue, a dog-rescue organization serving the GTA.

“Right now, we are overwhelmed. We have an influx of large-breed dogs — many of them still puppies — who were born for wide-open land, family protection, and purposeful living,” she said,

With a heavy heart, she’s reaching out in the hopes of saving “the lives of several incredible dogs who desperately need our community’s help.”

The real goal is to advocate for adoptions over buying from breeders.

“Without fosters we can’t save lives. Shelters are literally over flowing and dogs are being euthanized at alarming rates. It’s heart breaking.”

She pointed to breeds like the Turkish Kangal, for example, who are innately gentle guardians: calm, loving, tender house companions. Yet outside, they are brave protectors who naturally deter coyotes and predators.

“They are some of the most extraordinary dogs I’ve ever met — loyal, intuitive, and deeply bonded to their families.

“But these dogs have nowhere to go. Shelters across Ontario are overflowing. The euthanasia rate is rising at a terrifying pace.”

Borland said that people continue to buy from breeders — often simply because they don’t understand fostering, or they believe rescue dogs are “damaged.”

“I wish everyone could meet these dogs. They are anything but broken. They’re perfect souls who just need a safe place to land,” she stressed.

Her organization is “desperate for fosters and adopters in King, Schomberg, Nobleton, and surrounding areas, especially those with land or larger properties. Even temporarily opening your home can be the difference between life and death for these dogs.”

Borland relayed the stories of three Kangals:

Hopper is a three-legged Kangal who doesn’t know he’s any different. He’s great with dogs, cats, kids — literally everyone’s favourite playmate. His joy is contagious. He would thrive on a property where he can roam safely and nap in the sun.

Luna is a young Kangal pup with a soft, gentle soul. She’s shy at first, but once she opens up, she becomes the sweetest, most cuddly companion. She is naturally protective of her home and incredibly loving inside it.

Dusty is a survivor of heartbreaking cruelty. His ears were cut off with scissors as a puppy, yet he remains one of the most loyal dogs I’ve ever met. Dusty needs someone with a large estate or acreage — a person he can attach his heart to and follow everywhere.

“These dogs — and so many others — are running out of time,” she said. “We are at the point where fosters and adopters determine whether they live.”

Borland is asking the public for help.

“King Township has always been a community that steps up, especially when animals are involved. I truly believe that if people just knew the reality, they would open their homes and hearts.”

Kalynn’s journey has taken her around the world.

She began her career working as a stewardess on private yachts and private jet, traveling internationally while dedicating her spare time to volunteering at animal shelters. After leaving the industry to pursue her true calling, she moved to South Africa, where she focused on community outreach, education, dog rescue, and assisting in veterinary clinics with surgeries. She also devoted time to supporting young girls rescued from sex trafficking, helping them with chores, schoolwork, meals and even taught them how to play dodgeball.

Kalynn returned to Canada to put down roots when COVID hit. Kalynn needed a furry friend and thus adopted Obi, a rescue dog from Rwanda, who quickly became her greatest inspiration. Soon after, she realized her place wasn’t in the city but outside it, closer to nature and the life she wanted to create. There she met Ali, and together they began fostering dogs from around the world finding them loving homes, and advocating fostering as a path to adoption.

The Obi Project was born from the journey of a very special dog named Obi. Rescued in Rwanda, Obi was given a second chance at life through the care of compassionate shelter called WAG. There, he was neutered, vaccinated, and prepared for his long trip to Canada, where he became part of our family. His story is one of survival, compassion, and the power of proper care – and it’s the inspiration behind our mission.

This spark led Borland to continue her work through Across the Ocean. Everyone is committed to giving countless dogs the same opportunity: free from unnecessary suffering.

For more, visit https://theobiproject.com/ or email info@theobiproject.com

