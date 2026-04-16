PuroAir delivers smart, portable cleaner

April 16, 2026 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Most of us can’t wait for summer, and getting outside for some fresh air.
But we can start on the inside, by purifying our living and work spaces.
PuroAir’s 100i Hepa Smart air purifier is a compact beauty that offers great features for a small, portable device.
It’s engineered engineered to improve air quality in spaces up to 550 square feet, making it perfect for bedrooms, offices, and living areas. With advanced filtration, the 100i helps remove airborne particles and odors, creating a cleaner, healthier environment for the whole family. Its sleek design and portable build ensure that fresh air is always within reach, wherever you need it most.
At the heart of the PuroAir 100i is a powerful 3‑stage filtration system designed for cleaner, healthier air. The pre‑filter captures larger particles like dust and pet hair while extending the life of the filter. Next, the HEPA layer filters microscopic particles, and finally, the activated carbon filter reduces odors, smoke5. Working together, these layers filter up to 99.9% of airborne particles as small as 0.1 microns including dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, and allergens. This advanced filtration process ensures that your home is filled with clean, healthy air.
Enhancing its performance, the PuroAir 100i delivers modern convenience with built‑in smart features. Connect the purifier to the PuroAir App via Wi‑Fi to monitor and control settings from anywhere, or pair it with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for effortless voice commands. To keep your air at its best, the 100i also sends filter notifications, ensuring clean, healthy air at all times.
This thing is light, compact and quiet, even on the higher settings.
It’s ideal for home use, but it’s size and built-in carrying handle make it ideal to take along – on camping trips, to the cottage, even airing out that RV or mobile home. Heck, if purity is important, take it the hotel you’re staying at.
You can’t beat the value for the money. And, you can’t have enough help in breathing easy.
For more, visit https://theairpurifierstore.com/collections/puroair-air-purifiers/products/puroair-100i-smart-hepa-air-purifier