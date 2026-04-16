PuroAir delivers smart, portable cleaner

It’s never too early to ensure you’re prepared for election day on Monday, Oct. 26Are you on the Voters List? With King Township’s 2026 Municipal ...

Your local elected officials work hard to make progress on important issues that face your community, and they want to hear from you.Meet Mayor Steve ...

Are you interested in running in the 2026 Municipal and School Board Election? Attend an upcoming Candidate Information Session to ensure you’re well equipped with ...

The Ontario government is investing nearly $1.4-million to improve road safety in the Township of King and York Region.King will be receiving over $270,000, including ...

After a challenging winter and repeated freeze‑thaw cycles, the Public Works Department has launched a Township‑wide pothole repair blitz to address road damage and keep ...