Ontario RCMP dismantles large-scale synthetic drug lab and seize nearly $10 million worth of controlled substances

October 29, 2025 · 0 Comments

The Ontario RCMP, with the help of several partners, have successfully dismantled a large-scale synthetic drug lab in Schomberg.

The investigation, which spanned several months, led to the seizure of nearly $10-million worth of dangerous drugs and controlled substances, $8,000 in cash, prohibited weapons, and various types of chemical precursors capable of producing many more millions of dollars’ worth of illicit drugs.

The investigation was initiated in the spring of 2025 after the RCMP discovered a suspicious order of chemicals, placed by Christopher O’Quinn through his business, O’Quinn Industries. The chemicals ordered are known to police to be used in the production of fentanyl, MDMA, methamphetamine, and for cannabis extraction. In July 2025, specialized RCMP teams launched a further investigation into O’Quinn and two additional individuals suspected of manufacturing these illicit substances. The results of that investigation led the RCMP to discover that the three individuals were operating a large-scale drug lab at an address in Schomberg.

On Sept. 7, search warrants were executed, leading to the seizure nearly $10-million worth of suspected controlled substances, including MDMA, GHB, and methamphetamine. Other synthetic opioids are still pending Health Canada testing. Approximately $8,000 in Canadian currency, along with an assortment of chemicals was recovered. In addition to cash, drugs and chemicals, officers discovered illegal equipment and materials including a pill press, firearms, various drug recipes, flasks and chemical glassware, and a variety of other lab components. Approximately 20,000 litres of hazardous waste were also removed from the site.

The complexity and danger of the drug production operation required RCMP, with the help of the Ontario Fire Marshal, Health Canada and King Fire and Emergency Services, 10 days to safely dismantle.

As a result of the investigation, three individuals were arrested in connection with the drug operation, and are facing a total of 33 criminal charges:

Christopher O’Quinn is facing 20 charges related to drug production, trafficking, and weapons offences including:

Production and trafficking of Schedule I substances including Methamphetamine, MDMA, and GHB.

Possession of chemicals and equipment intended for drug manufacturing.

Unlawful possession of prohibited firearms and devices, including a bullpup-style shotgun, .22 calibre rifle, and prohibited magazines.

Possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.

Liang Xiong Guo is facing 9 charges related to the illegal production and trafficking of controlled substances including:

Production and trafficking of Schedule I drugs including Methamphetamine and MDMA.

Possession of chemicals and equipment intended for the manufacturing of prohibited substances.

Katie King is facing 4 charges related to drug trafficking and firearms offences including:

Possession of Methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Unlawful possession of a firearm and prohibited device (a .22 calibre magazine) without a valid licence.

The RCMP would like to thank its partner agencies, including the Ontario Provincial Police, Niagara Regional Police, York Regional Police, South Simcoe Police Service, the Ontario Fire Marshal, King Fire and Emergency Services, Health Canada, Ministry of the Environment, and the Canada Border Services Agency for their collaboration on this complex and large-scale investigation.

“This complex and multi-agency investigation demonstrates the strength of coordinated law enforcement efforts, and our shared commitment to keeping Canadians safe. Through the collective actions of all agencies involved, we successfully prevented a significant quantity of dangerous and potentially deadly substances from reaching our communities,” said Chief Superintendent Chris Leather, Officer-in-Charge of Criminal Operations, RCMP Central Region.

“The RCMP is committed to disrupting the illegal drug trade and keeping our citizens safe from illicit substances. Together with partners, the RCMP is strengthening efforts to disrupt drug trafficking and dismantle clandestine labs. Project Overboil is a clear example of how intelligence-led policing and multi-agency teamwork support to local law enforcement in detecting and dismantling clandestine drug labs,” added Chief Superintendent Mathieu Bertrand, Director General of Serious and Organized Crime, RCMP.

The Integrated Synthetic Enforcement Team (ISET), previously known as Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response Team (CLEAR) for Central Region, is a specialized unit based out of Toronto West Detachment under the Serious and Organized Crime umbrella which responds to potentially dangerous and highly hazardous chemical incidents throughout Ontario. The ISET team may also be called on to provide assistance to municipal and provincial police services, as well as other federal government agencies.

If you have any information related to clandestine labs, drug trafficking, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

Related

Readers Comments (0)