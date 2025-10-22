General News

Mulroney awarded Legion of Honour

October 22, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism
Initiative Reporter

An MPP serving King has received a prestigious international honour.
Caroline Mulroney, President of the Treasury Board of Ontario and Minister of Francophone Affairs, has been made a Knight of the French Legion of Honour, France’s highest honorary distinction, for her key role in promoting the Francophonie. Mulroney serves as MPP for York-Simcoe.
“It was a profound honour to be appointed a Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour — France’s highest distinction for military and civil merit. Serving Ontario’s vibrant Francophonie is a personal calling that I carry with responsibility. I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me by Premier Ford to strengthen and advance this community that has helped shape who I am. Vive la francophonie!,” Mulroney said.
The award was bestowed during an intimate ceremony held at the French Embassy in Ottawa by the Ambassador of France to Canada, Michel Miraillet.
“Congratulations to Minister Mulroney on a well-deserved appointment to the National Order of the Legion of Honour — a testament to her leadership and service to Ontario’s Francophone community,” said Stephen Lecce, MPP for King—Vaughan.
Paul Calandra, Minister of Education and MPP for Markham–Stouffville, also offered his praise.
“Minister Mulroney has shown unwavering dedication towards promoting the French language and strengthening Ontario-France relations,” Calandra said. “The Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour is France’s highest distinction for military and civil merit. A deserved honour!”
Minister Mulroney highlighted some of the major projects and work carried out by the Ministry of Francophone Affairs: the creation of the Université de l’Ontario français (UOF), the modernization of the French Language Services Act, the creation of the Fédération des gens d’affaires de l’Ontario (FGA), and the inclusion of accents on driver’s licenses and health cards.
“Serving Ontario’s vibrant Francophonie is much more than a duty for me: it’s a vocation that I embrace with commitment and pride. I am deeply grateful to the Prime Minister for the confidence he has shown in me in the efforts to support, strengthen, and promote this community that has shaped my identity,” she said.
Established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, France’s highest decoration, recognizes eminent merit in military or civil life. While primarily awarded to French nationals, foreign nationals who have served France or its ideals may also be honoured.



         

Lettters to the Editor

Open