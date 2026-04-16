Miele’s DuoFlex offers power and convenience

April 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Cordless vacuum cleaners are the mainstay of today’s household cleaning devices.

They’ve come a long way in just a few years and that’s due to the commitment and ingenuity of producers and developers.

Miele quite easily leads the pack.

Their Duoflex HX1 CarCare unit is unmatched. It’s so sleek and compact, it’s hard to believe Miele packed so many features into this unit.

That’s German engineering.

Many companies sacrifice aesthetics and ease of use for raw power. Miele has managed to combine everything into a sleek machine.

Even attached to the wall, the HX1 blends into your home decor like an exotic piece of art. Your guests will stop and ask you about it when they see it.

The added bonus is that it’s heralded as a “grab and go” vacuum with an attachment to efficiently= clean your cars. Most other brands are awkward and clunky, and manoeuvering them in the confines of your car cabin is difficult and frustrating.

Miele solved this problem and treats your luxury import or family mini van with respect. Using the main unit and the extending hose, you can get into any crevice in your automobile like never before. Here, the HX1 excels and sets itself apart from all others on the market.

The unit’s Lithium-ion battery will give you up to 55 minutes running time with a single charge.

The SpeedLock features offers a quick change between complete and hand unit with a pull on the locking collar. The parts and accessories snap together with an almost inaudible click, like the

The unit is hefty, denoting the components are made of strong, durable material. You won’t find any cheap plastics here, because Miele

Despite its power it’s very quiet. The unit drags you across the surface, gripping whatever comes in its path. That’s power you can feel.

This unit has a light and compact .3-litre dust container. While the container is a bit on the small side, it’s perfect for small jobs or quick touch-ups. Of course, it shouldn’t dissuade you from doing the whole house, though. It just means a few more trips to the trash bin to empty it out. The mechanism is user friendly and you can literally dump it in seconds.

The main tool – the intelligent electrobrush with automatic power adjustment – does the work. MultiFloor electrobrush. For any flooring: practical, intelligent, efficient. For optimum cleaning: The speed of the roller brush is adjusted automatically thanks to flooring detection.

The head is small enough to fit in and under most spots and swivels with ease. This unit comes with a really long crevice nozzle, something I’ve never seen before.

It comes with the longest crevice tool I’ve every seen on a vacuum. Perfect for tight and hard-to-reach places.

The hose extension – up to 120 cm. – provides for extra reach and maximum maneuverability.

Miele does go above and beyond in making its products look luxurious and high-end. That’s why they strive to be “immer besser” – always better.

Since the company’s founding in 1899, Miele has remained true to its “Immer Besser” brand promise. This means that they do all they can to be “forever better” than they already are. For our customers, this means the peace of mind of knowing that choosing Miele is a good decision – and probably the decision of a lifetime.

Miele’s passion in clean lines, timeless elegance, and intuitive handling definitely show through in the HX1.

To see more, visit https://www.miele.ca/en/Shop/products/detail/all-vacuum-cleaners-duoflex-hx1-carcare-12556840-p

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