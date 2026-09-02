Many rules surrounding use of e-bikes

September 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

With the use of e-bikes on the rise, safety and the rules regarding their use are paramount.

In King Township, non-motorized vehicles are prohibited in local parks.

E-bikes and e-scooters are defined as motorized recreational vehicles and as such, no person in any park shall operate, ride, drive, park or be in possession or control of a motorized recreational vehicle.

King Township parks and trails are for people-powered (non-motorized) recreational activities, like walking, running and cycling.

Riding motorized vehicles – such as pocket bikes, dirt bikes, mini-bikes, e-bikes, ATVs, and motorized scooters – is prohibited in King Township’s parks and trails.

Non-compliance can lead to fines up to $5,000, and vehicles may be impounded.

To report violations, call the York Regional Police non-emergency line 1-866-876-5423.

Illegal use of motorized recreational vehicles is enforced by York Regional Police.

Regarding these bikes, they must have steering handlebars and working pedals. The electric motor should be no more than 500 watts, and the maximum speed is 32 km/h.

The bikes should also have permanent manufacturer label in English and French confirming it meets federal power-assisted bicycle standards.

To ride an e-bike safely and legally you must:

Be at least 16 years old and wear a CSA-approved bicycle or motorcycle helmet.

With e-bikes, you must stand at all times while riding and no passengers, cargo, or baskets are allowed.

If your e-bike is built for two riders, the passenger must also be 16 or older and wear a CSA-approved helmet.

E-bikes are allowed on most roads open to conventional bicycles. The rules and laws regarding where you can and cannot ride an e-bike vary by municipality. Check your municipalitys bylaws to learn more.

They are not allowed on 400-series highways, municipal roads, sidewalks, bike paths, or trails where bicycles are banned or e-bikes are prohibited by local bylaws.

Breaking the rules can also lead to fines. Allowing a rider under 16 on an e-bike could cost you $110 (HTA Section 38(2). Riding two people on an e-bike can also be a $110 fine (HTA Section 178(2).

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