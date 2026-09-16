Community joins in park’s re-opening

September 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

Residents, community partners and elected officials gathered on Saturday, September 12 for the highly anticipated grand reopening of Nobleton Lions Community Park, following a major revitalization.

The family-friendly event, attended by hundreds, featured live entertainment, lawn games, a magician, face painting, soccer, pickleball, fire truck tours and challenges, plus free ice cream, cotton candy and popcorn.

The Township’s traffic safety team was on-site sharing how traffic calming requests are evaluated and implemented in the Township as part of King’s annual Safe Streets Start Here traffic safety campaign. York Regional Police were by their side, hosting an interactive community safety booth that featured literature on micromobility do’s and don’ts, bicycle safety, back-to-school road safety and the dangers of impaired driving – and gave kids the chance to climb into their cruiser.

Guests spent the sunny day exploring the park’s exciting new features, including:

A dual ice rink and wading pool system that will transform into a skating rink in a few short months and a wading pool to fully enjoy next summer.

An amphitheatre and two lit pickleball courts with spectator seating.

A new soccer field and dedicated programming space.

Enhanced, accessible walking paths featuring innovative PurePave technology that helps manage stormwater, reduce runoff and support a more sustainable park.

The renewed park will help ensure this space remains a community hub in the heart of Nobleton year-round.

Goldie’s Legacy Foundation contributed $250,000 toward the naming rights of the new wading pool and skating rink, creating a lasting tribute to a valued community member whose legacy of generosity, compassion and giving back continues to inspire others. The contribution represents a significant investment in Nobleton and demonstrates the power of community leadership and philanthropy.

Together with voluntary contributions from the development community and development charge funding, the support helped make the park revitalization possible with no direct impact on taxpayers, reflecting a collaborative and financially responsible approach to delivering community infrastructure.

Construction began in summer 2025, with feedback from residents helping shape the final design. The project was funded through development charges and voluntary contributions from the development community, with no direct impact on taxpayers.

King Fire and Emergency Services added to the fun with fire truck tours and firefighter challenges. With so many new features and year-round uses, the revamped park is set to become an even bigger gathering place for the Nobleton community.

Ward 2 Councillor David Boyd was “excited,” to say the least.

“Standing here today, it is hard to put into words the sense of pride I feel seeing our vision for Nobleton Lions Community Park become a reality,” he said.

“After more than four years of planning, collaboration, and hard work, it is incredibly rewarding to see this space transformed into something that will benefit Nobleton for years to come.

The new amenities – from the wading pool and refrigerated skating rink to the pickleball courts, soccer field, amphitheatre and walking paths – together with the recently opened Lions Den Sports Bar – have revitalized the Nobleton core and created a vibrant destination in the heart of our village.

“Every corner of this park was designed to bring the community together.

“Whether it’s kids playing at the playground, neighbours catching up on a long walk, a friendly pickleball match, soccer practice with teammates or skating under the lights in winter, this is a place where our community can come together year-round.”

Boyd lauded the $4.5-million investment in recreation. He further noted that this past term of council has also seen record investments throughout our community, including:

More than $11 million invested in transportation infrastructure and road safety.

A $30.5 million investment in regional drinking water infrastructure just south of us.

A 35% increase in policing resources and CCTV cameras, helping to enhance community safety.

A generous $250,000 contribution from Goldie’s Legacy toward the naming rights of the park’s water feature.

“These investments are about more than dollars and cents – they are about building a stronger, safer and more connected community for everyone who calls King home.

“I would like to thank Council for their support of all the endeavours we have undertaken in Ward 2. None of these accomplishments happen alone, and Council’s support has been instrumental in helping move these important projects forward.

“Today’s event is symbolic of the team that supports our community every day. It is a reflection of the partnerships, commitment and shared vision that have helped build a vibrant and thriving community.”

King­–Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce was also on hand for the ceremony.

“We’re making King an even better place to call home,” he said. “I was glad to support the revitalized Nobleton Park with Mayor Pellegrini, Councillor Boyd and local families. I encourage everyone to check it out — including the wading pool that converts into a skating rink, pickleball courts, and an outdoor amphitheatre with walking paths.”

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