Local woman needs the ‘gift of life’

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

A local woman is struggling with a medical condition that could cut her life short. And she’s in need of a kidney transplant.

While Jodie Wilson is “holding her own,” her kidney function is down to roughly 15% and she’s taking it day by day.

In the past year or so, she’s had two potential donors but in the end, they didn’t work out.

She’s limited to just two litres of fluid per day and her appetite is low. She’s had to leave her job at Tru Country in Schomberg due to her condition.

Wilson also noted she can’t sit at home because it would drive her crazy so she finds things to do to keep her distracted.

She’s also been frustrated with contradictory medical assessments and treatments at various hospitals. She is scheduled for a pre-dialysis consult in March.

You wouldn’t know that Jodie is facing such challenges judging by her friendly, upbeat demeanor. She said she tries to remain positive and outgoing, but deep down, it’s a struggle.

She’s constantly trying to process the “next steps.”

“I don’t know how I do it,” she admits.

Jodie can accept a live donor or “kidney offer,” and her blood type is O-Positive.

The community has rallied around her and previous pleas have resulted in several tests, but no match for Jodie. A donor is imperative as soon as possible.

Jodie has a kidney disease called FSGS (Focal Segmental Glomerular Sclerosis). This is a rare disease causing scarring of the kidneys leading to kidney failure and death.

Doctors told her she wouldn’t make it to 30 but Jodie is turning 33 this year.

According to the University Health Network (UHN), a kidney transplant is the treatment of choice for individuals experiencing kidney failure. Many patients currently on the wait list for a deceased donor kidney have a long and difficult road ahead. Living donation offers a shorter pathway to transplantation.

They have the largest kidney transplant program in Canada and the UHN team is dedicated to helping patients through every stage of a successful transplant, offering transplant services to patients with even the most complex medical conditions.

They are also home to Canada’s largest kidney living donor program, providing exceptional patient care and achieving excellent results for recipients and donors.

They’ve done more than 5,000 kidney transplants since the program started over 50 years ago, and more than 1,600 living donor transplants since 1966.

To become a Living Kidney Donor, you first have to apply, and complete a form. After it’s submitted, the donor assessment office will review your health history and then ask you to attend an educational session. It moves on from there.

For more, visit https://www.uhn.ca/Transplant/Living_Donor_Program/Pages/living_kidney_donor.aspx

Sadly, Jodie doesn’t have support from her parents. Both died when she was younger and she’s pretty much on her own.

The Angus native attended Banting in Alliston through Grade 11 when her dad became ill and passed away in August of 2010.

Weeks later, her mom was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and she passed away in 2014.

Jodie and her boyfriend were also in a serious car accident outside of Tottenham.

Her kidneys were at 14% in 2023 and physicians back then felt she was a perfect candidate for a transplant and the process began.

It’s a bit of a waiting game to see if there’s a willing donor and a match for her. But time is ticking.

Local friends launched the social media post and the community continues to monitor her progress.

If you think you may be a match and want to be the hero Jodie desperately needs, follow the link below to begin the application process. You can contact her directly at jodiew219@gail.com

Email questions to livingorgandonation@uhn.ca

For more, visit https://www.uhn.ca/Transplant/Living_Donor_Program/Pages/living_kidney_donor.aspx

