General News

Local woman needs the ‘gift of life’

February 25, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

A local woman is struggling with a medical condition that could cut her life short. And she’s in need of a kidney transplant.
While Jodie Wilson is “holding her own,” her kidney function is down to roughly 15% and she’s taking it day by day.
In the past year or so, she’s had two potential donors but in the end, they didn’t work out.
She’s limited to just two litres of fluid per day and her appetite is low. She’s had to leave her job at Tru Country in Schomberg due to her condition.
Wilson also noted she can’t sit at home because it would drive her crazy so she finds things to do to keep her distracted.
She’s also been frustrated with contradictory medical assessments and treatments at various hospitals. She is scheduled for a pre-dialysis consult in March.
You wouldn’t know that Jodie is facing such challenges judging by her friendly, upbeat demeanor. She said she tries to remain positive and outgoing, but deep down, it’s a struggle.
She’s constantly trying to process the “next steps.”
“I don’t know how I do it,” she admits.
Jodie can accept a live donor or “kidney offer,” and her blood type is O-Positive.
The community has rallied around her and previous pleas have resulted in several tests, but no match for Jodie. A donor is imperative as soon as possible.
Jodie has a kidney disease called FSGS (Focal Segmental Glomerular Sclerosis). This is a rare disease causing scarring of the kidneys leading to kidney failure and death.
Doctors told her she wouldn’t make it to 30 but Jodie is turning 33 this year.
According to the University Health Network (UHN), a kidney transplant is the treatment of choice for individuals experiencing kidney failure. Many patients currently on the wait list for a deceased donor kidney have a long and difficult road ahead. Living donation offers a shorter pathway to transplantation.
They have the largest kidney transplant program in Canada and the UHN team is dedicated to helping patients through every stage of a successful transplant, offering transplant services to patients with even the most complex medical conditions.
They are also home to Canada’s largest kidney living donor program, providing exceptional patient care and achieving excellent results for recipients and donors.
They’ve done more than 5,000 kidney transplants since the program started over 50 years ago, and more than 1,600 living donor transplants since 1966.
To become a Living Kidney Donor, you first have to apply, and complete a form. After it’s submitted, the donor assessment office will review your health history and then ask you to attend an educational session. It moves on from there.
For more, visit https://www.uhn.ca/Transplant/Living_Donor_Program/Pages/living_kidney_donor.aspx
Sadly, Jodie doesn’t have support from her parents. Both died when she was younger and she’s pretty much on her own.
The Angus native attended Banting in Alliston through Grade 11 when her dad became ill and passed away in August of 2010.
Weeks later, her mom was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and she passed away in 2014.
Jodie and her boyfriend were also in a serious car accident outside of Tottenham.
Her kidneys were at 14% in 2023 and physicians back then felt she was a perfect candidate for a transplant and the process began.
It’s a bit of a waiting game to see if there’s a willing donor and a match for her. But time is ticking.
Local friends launched the social media post and the community continues to monitor her progress.
If you think you may be a match and want to be the hero Jodie desperately needs, follow the link below to begin the application process. You can contact her directly at jodiew219@gail.com
Email questions to livingorgandonation@uhn.ca
For more, visit https://www.uhn.ca/Transplant/Living_Donor_Program/Pages/living_kidney_donor.aspx



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

King establishing action plan to remain ‘age-friendly’

King is actively advancing its “Age Friendly Community Action Plan.” The Township was recently honoured with Aging-Friendly Community Award at the recent Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) Conference. This designation highlights the Township’s commitment to creating accessible, inclusive spaces and programming that supports independent, active living for older adults. It marks an important milestone in the 2023–2026 Corporate Strategic Plan and King’s commitment to developing the Age-Friendly Action Plan, ensuring residents can continue to age in place (grow older at home) with dignity.

Residents join forces, sign petition, to fight proposal at OLT

Citizens are banding together to fight a proposed condo development in Schomberg. The applicants, Marcor Realty Ltd., have taken their proposal for a six-storey condo building on Main Street in Schomberg to the Ontario Land Tribunal. They appealed on the basis of a lack of timely decision on the part of King Township. A petition was recreated and organizers are hoping for 1,500 signatures before sending to the OLT. In the name of “saving our historic Schomberg Main Street,” residents stress the village is “more than a place on a map.

CCTV cameras are active in King

Three new CCTV cameras are active in King, specifically in Nobleton.Stephen Lecce, MPP for King—Vaughan, announced last week that all seven CCTV cameras in King—Vaughan, ...

Province stepping in to strengthen accountability at York board

Concerns over “infighting” has prompted Ontario’s Education Minister to take action against the York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) Minister Paul Calandra is taking action against the in response to serious concerns that risk disrupting learning and undermining student outcomes.

Lettters to the Editor

Open