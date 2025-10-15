Let the Bidding Begin: Sip & Savour Offers Online, Live, and Silent Auctions

October 15, 2025 · 0 Comments

Sip & Savour is set to bring the community together once again for an evening of friendly faces, lively entertainment, and spirited bidding – all in support of the King Township Food Bank. This much-loved event features three auctions – online, live, and silent – each filled with an array of treasures generously donated by businesses and individuals near and far.

The excitement kicks off with the online auction, running from October 17 to 24, where supporters can bid from the comfort of home. Among the featured items are Toronto Maple Leafs tickets, gift cards to local restaurants, and a beautiful soapstone sculpture by local artist Katherine McManus, a piece that celebrates both creativity and craftsmanship. Visit ktfb.ca for the link to the online auction.

Led by professional auctioneer David Beasley, the live auction, taking place during the event promises to be a highlight of the evening. One of the standout auction items is a framed original print by the late Ed Bartram, renowned for capturing the essence of Canada’s landscapes, particularly the Canadian Shield, inspired by the Precambrian rocks of Georgian Bay. His work has been widely exhibited, including at the McMichael Gallery, and is held in numerous private and public collections.

Sports fans will be thrilled by a custom-framed, hand-autographed photograph of Bobby Orr, capturing the most famous moment in hockey history: Orr soaring through the air to score the overtime 1970 Stanley Cup–winning goal. This extraordinary piece was generously donated by Brent Morning and Mary Morganelli, who covered the cost of framing.

Adding to the excitement, Evans Supply Limited donated a TD Executive Suite experience for a Toronto Blue Jays game, accommodating up to 12 guests with VIP service and in-suite amenities for a truly one-of-a-kind outing.

Winter sports enthusiasts can look forward to four passes to Georgian Peaks, a premier private alpine ski club near Thornbury, known for its challenging terrain, highest vertical drop in Southern Ontario, and exceptional slopeside amenities, generously donated by Brian Stemmle.

Guests can explore a variety of items celebrating local attractions, talent, and craftsmanship. Highlights include a beautifully crafted wooden vase from decades-old cedar by renowned Canadian woodworking artist George Burt, gift baskets, designer sunglasses, jewellery, personal care and accessories, local honey, and sweet treats, to name just a few. With something for everyone, the silent auction is perfect for treating yourself or getting an early start on holiday shopping.

The food bank extends heartfelt gratitude to all the donors who have made these auctions possible. Every bid goes toward helping neighbours in need. With three unique auctions and countless incredible items up for grabs, Sip & Savour offers an unforgettable opportunity to give back while enjoying a night of celebration and connection. Be sure to get your bids in – online, live, and at the evening’s silent auction – and help make this year’s event the most successful yet.

Related

Readers Comments (0)