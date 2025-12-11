Koffler evolves into innovative school

A research facility in King has totally reimagined the future of school design.

Koffler Scientific Reserve (KSR) is a school for instruction and research in ecology and environmental biology. Its design evolution shows how a project can combine sustainable technologies and high design without compromising on aesthetics.

Nestled at Jokers Hill on the Oak Ridges Moraine in King, UofT’s KSR reflects the functions of a traditional college (with classrooms, dormitory, refectory, bathing facilities, commons rooms, sitting rooms, hall, cloister and quad), and was designed to accommodate research students and faculty for extended periods of time.

With architectural design by Montgomery Sisam Architects, the venue seamlessly integrates sustainable and environmentally conscious solutions, boasts simple yet contemporary design, and features carefully considered architectural details.

Inspired by the work of KSR’s scientists and students (who study everything from the smallest microorganism to the largest scientific system), the relationship between macro and micro, and the big scale and the little scale became a lens through which the design solutions were evaluated.

Reminiscent of agrarian building forms, the venue took the form of a barn that was taken apart, put back together again, and cut in half, with one part turned around. The building was also adapted to include lanterns for natural light, overhangs for appropriate solar response, covered walkways, and a courtyard.

Solar orientation was studied to inform the placement of the building on site. The building is aligned to the cardinal coordinates North, South, West and East. Its alignment with the sun, the moon and the stars will augment research goals and measure the passage of time, in days, seasons and years.

Extensive climate analysis was conducted to inform the design of each facade: exterior shading to deal with solar heat gain in the summer; south facing windows to leverage solar heat gain in winter; reducing peak indoor temperatures by leveraging natural ventilation and thermal mass in shoulder seasons.

The project is targeting net-zero-carbon, net-zero-energy performance and LEED Gold. This robust sustainability mandate is met through passive design strategies that minimize energy use, while offering year-round comfort to students and faculty.

The building’s carbon footprint was reduced by the selection of low-embodied energy materials and renewable resources such as the mass timber structure and wood interior finishes. Renewable energy resources on-site (the photovoltaic panels on the roofs and the battery storage) will produce and store 100% of the annual electricity required by the building, while excess energy will be fed back to the municipal power grid.

Koffler Scientific Reserve is a major venue for research and instruction in ecology and environmental biology. The current property, stitched together over 100 years, features an estate house, several small farms, beautiful woodlands, watercourses and fish lakes.

As an accessible, affordable field site, KSR has seen a dramatic increase in use over the past decade and lacks housing, teaching and dining space. To overcome this challenge, a new purpose-built Dining and Operations Centre has been built. Twenty new, 3-person seasonal bunkies also occupy the site to provide more accommodation for students during the peak warm weather months.

With this initiative, KSR gains much needed residential and multi-purpose teaching space in proximity to their lab building, capitalizing on efficiencies between facilities, and discontinue use of several inconvenient outlying buildings.

The approach to the design evolved with the architects’ understanding of the work of KSR’s scientists and students. Their diligent study of the tiniest changes in one specific type of plant or insect species can yield findings that speak to issues on a global scale, such as climate change.

The Dining and Operations Centre with its exposed timber structure is the social heart of the Reserve – a place to gather, to share, to enjoy. Nestled into the topography with generous glazing on both its upper and lower levels, the building sits delicately on the site; views in, out reinforce a sense of openness and transparency while large overhangs, covered walkways and a courtyard promote strong indoor-outdoors connections. Comfortable in scale and practical in function, the building finds definition through its expressive roof formation; two large lantern features project upwards, allowing light to filter down into the spaces below and, when lit, serving as beacons in an otherwise untamed landscape.

Clustered around the new Dining and Operations Centre, the bunkies are minimal structures with south facing roof-top solar panels. They have easy access to shared washrooms off the main facility, minimizing operating costs, reducing water usage and the number of septic fields, and enabling easy off-season shut-down. This proximity also works to reinforce synergies between the teaching, research and social dimensions of field work.

