King Township’s proposed 2026 service-based budget now available

October 30, 2025 · 0 Comments

View the 2026 Budget Book online now and attend a public open house on Nov. 12 at 4 p.m.

King Township’s 2026 Budget Book, which provides detailed information on the proposed spending plans and revenue sources by service area, is now available to the public at king.ca/budget.

The 2026 Budget is the Township’s first under the provincial Strong Mayor legislation, which was expanded to King effective May 1. In accordance with the legislation, the mayor has the duty to propose the municipal budget and in-year amendments, subject to council amendments and a separate mayoral veto and council override process.

The 2026 Budget is a no-frills budget that maintains current service levels with minimum increases. The overall tax rate includes a previously-approved 1.99% increase for asset management, to comply with provincial legislation, and a 1.75% increase to the operating budget, for an overall increase of 3.74%.

The service-based budget allows residents and business owners to see exactly how funds are used for the services that matter most to them, such as snow removal, garbage collection, maintenance of roads, parks and trails, and recreation programming, making it easier to understand the value they receive for their tax dollars.

Cost and performance for each service is tracked, making it easier to identify improvements, allocate resources according to community needs, and lower spending – all of which can enhance service quality for residents. Service expectations are measured and reported annually and can be viewed at king.ca/ServiceProfiles.

King’s 2026 proposed budget is categorized into the following six main service areas:

Governing King: Overseeing the Township through Council, legal services and risk management.﻿

Greening King: Maintenance and development of parks and trails and enhancing sustainability through waste diversion programs and climate change initiatives.﻿

﻿Keeping King Safe: Providing fire, emergency, bylaw, traffic calming and animal services.﻿

Maintaining King: Ensuring the upkeep of roads, sidewalks, streetlights and public facilities.﻿

Planning and Growing King: Supporting development, building permits and business growth.﻿

Serving King: Offering recreation, library, heritage and cultural programming and events, as well as licensing services.

Residents are invited to participate in the budget process and provide input before the final budget is considered at the Council meeting on Nov. 24. This is a valuable opportunity to shape the Township’s financial priorities and ensure that the 2026 budget aligns with the needs of all community members. The budget timeline includes several key dates:

Wednesday, Nov. 12: A budget public open house will be held at the King Township Municipal Centre from 4 to 7:30 p.m. The interactive event will include visual displays illustrating 2026 service priorities, and the proposed funding to support them. The Township’s Senior Leadership Team will be on-site to answer questions.

Monday, Nov. 24: Council will hold budget presentations to discuss the budget, user fees and charges as well as any amendments by Council.

﻿Monday, Dec. 8: Additional meeting if needed.

The Council meetings start at 6 p.m. and can be attended in-person at the King Township Municipal Centre or watched live at king.ca/meetings.

In 2025, King Township became one of the few municipalities in the GTA to adopt a service-based approach (rather than the traditional department-based budget that focuses on organizational structure) to better understand the cost associated with local services to residents. King Township received the Government Finance Officers Association’s (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the last four years including the 2025 budget for its efforts to be transparent and accountable.

﻿For more information on the 2026 budget process, email treasury@king.ca, or visit king.ca/budget.

Related

Readers Comments (0)