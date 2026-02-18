King Township declares Significant Weather Event

King Township has declared a Significant Weather Event, Wednesday, Feb. 18, due to forecasted weather conditions of freezing rain followed by snow that are expected ...

Citizens are banding together to fight a proposed condo development in Schomberg. The applicants, Marcor Realty Ltd., have taken their proposal for a six-storey condo building on Main Street in Schomberg to the Ontario Land Tribunal. They appealed on the basis of a lack of timely decision on the part of King Township. A petition was recreated and organizers are hoping for 1,500 signatures before sending to the OLT. In the name of “saving our historic Schomberg Main Street,” residents stress the village is “more than a place on a map.

Three new CCTV cameras are active in King, specifically in Nobleton.Stephen Lecce, MPP for King—Vaughan, announced last week that all seven CCTV cameras in King—Vaughan, ...

Concerns over “infighting” has prompted Ontario’s Education Minister to take action against the York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) Minister Paul Calandra is taking action against the in response to serious concerns that risk disrupting learning and undermining student outcomes.

The framework has come together for King’s comprehensive transportation plan. Councillors received the revamped Transportation Master Plan, setting in motion a process that identifies local assets, and also shared infrastructure responsibilities with the Region. As government mandates change, the document also explores joint funding models, and assesses opportunities for road uploads where regional functions are evident.