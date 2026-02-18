King Township declares Significant Weather Event

February 18, 2026 · 0 Comments
King Township has declared a Significant Weather Event, Wednesday, Feb. 18, due to forecasted weather conditions of freezing rain followed by snow that are expected to cause hazardous conditions on Township roads and sidewalks.
The Township urges all to use extreme caution as the hazard poses a significant danger to all roadway users. Accumulations of 5-10mm of freezing rain and ~10cm of snow are expected.
All registered and drop-in recreational programs are cancelled until 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 18 at King Township facilities. Recreation facilities remain open and permits are unaffected. Staff continue to monitor the situation and updates will be provided as they become available.
On-street parking restrictions are in effect. No parking on roads is permitted during plowing, sanding or salting.
A reminder that plowing occurs in priority sequence – major roads first, followed by neighbourhood roads and cul-de-sacs last – to ensure that fire and emergency services are able to drive on the roads and respond to calls.
Road servicing is typically completed within a 12-hour period after the snowfall is complete. It can take longer during a Significant Weather Event.