King recognized with aging-friendly award

January 28, 2026

Stephen Lecce, MPP for King—Vaughan, alongside Rob Flack, Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, recognized Mayor Pellegrini and the Township of King, for receiving the Aging-Friendly Community Award.

They gathered at the annual Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) Conference.

This designation highlights the Township’s commitment to creating accessible, inclusive spaces and programming that supports independent, active living for older adults.

It marks an important milestone in the 2023–2026 Corporate Strategic Plan and King’s commitment to developing an Age-Friendly Action Plan, ensuring residents can continue to age in place (grow older at home) with dignity. Learn more about programs and services for residents 55+ at king.ca/seniors.

Together with King council, MPP Lecce delivered several initiatives to King Township to make it deserving of the award.

In 2021, MPP Lecce helped open the King City Seniors’ Centre, a project supported by the province. MPP Lecce also recently announced new funding to open a new Senior Room at the Nobleton Community Centre providing seniors with opportunities to stay fit, connected, and active.

Last year in January, Lecce delivered the new Zancor Centre with $17.6 million of provincial funding that features a number of senior-friendly amenities, especially the indoor running track in the fieldhouse that allow seniors to stay active year-round.

Lecce then announced how the Ontario government is connecting 5,000 King—Vaughan residents, many of whom include seniors, to primary care – bridging the healthcare gap in the local community.

And above all, Lecce proudly delivered the new Mary Lake Long Term Care Home currently under construction, bringing 416 net-new beds for King seniors to age with peace and dignity. These investments underscore MPP Lecce’s commitment to deliver for King and clearly demonstrate why King was formally recognized by the Government of Ontario for being an exceptional aging-friendly community.

“Whether it’s here at ROMA or back in King, the Mayor and I are 100% aligned to deliver for King,” said Lecce. “Over the years, I’ve had the pleasure to work with Council on major investments that are making a difference. King is a community that felt ignored over decades past, but that’s changed, and families in King can rest assured even more investments and projects are coming to our community to support seniors and families alike.

“Heartfelt congratulations to King Township for being recognized and awarded the Aging-Friendly Community Award, building a community that is safer, and more dignified and inclusive for seniors.”

King–Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce joined Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Rob Flack to present Mayor Steve Pellegrini and King Township with an Age-Friendly Community Recognition Award.

