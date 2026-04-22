Help keep King Township green during the annual Community Clean Up event on April 25

April 22, 2026 · 0 Comments

Roll up your sleeves, grab a pair of gloves and gather your friends and family to celebrate Earth Week from April 20 to 27 by taking part in the annual King Community Clean Up on Saturday, April 25.

In 2025, 1,399 participants contributed 849 volunteer hours picking up litter to make King’s parks, streets, ditches and neighbourhoods cleaner and greener.

﻿Getting involved is easy! Select a public space you would like to clean up and invite your friends, family and neighbours to join your clean up group, then register your clean up location online at king.ca/CommunityCleanUp.

If you don’t have a clean up location, join in cleaning one of the following community park locations between 10:30 a.m. and noon:

Tasca Park (49 Parkheights Trail, Nobleton): Meet at the pavilion, or the Dufferin Marsh (115 Doctor Kay Dr, Schomberg): meet at the bulletin board.

Unable to pitch-in on April 25? Schools and community groups can register and host a clean up on a weekday during Earth Week.

Clean up supplies will be provided free by King Township to all registered participants. Clean up kits will be available for pick up from Monday, April 20 to Saturday, April 25 at the King Township Municipal Centre, all King Township Public Library branches and the Trisan Centre. Each kit includes disposable gloves, one garbage bag and one recycling bag, safety instructions and garbage drop-off and pick-up instructions.

Once participants have completed their litter clean up, they can leave their bags beside a garbage bin located at a community park location. Registered groups with 10 or more bags can request a litter pick-up at a community park location when completing registration.

﻿If you would like to schedule a pick-up, email environmentalstewardship@king.ca with the registered clean up group name, garbage pick-up location and the number of bags. Collection will take place from Monday, Apr. 20 to Wednesday, Apr. 29; requests to households will not be accepted.

From the community yard sale and e-waste event to a frog watch, tree plantings, green yards and seed saving and lending programs, there are plenty of ways to get involved and give back during Earth Week and beyond. Learn more about upcoming environmental events at king.ca/EnvironmentKing.

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