Celebrate Canada Day at Memorial Park

June 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

A free community event featuring live music, inflatables, face painting, a magician, food vendors, a beer garden and drone show marks Canada Day in King.

Celebrate Canada’s birthday at Memorial Park, 25 Doctor’s Lane in King City, on Wednesday, July 1 from 5 p.m. to dusk at a free, family-friendly Canada Day event hosted by King Township.

After welcoming nearly 3,000 attendees at last year’s inaugural Canada Day event, this year’s celebration promises even more red-and-white fun! Grab a poutine and get ready for an evening of classic Canadian fun, including:

A kids’ zone featuring face painting, inflatables, games and a rock wall, plus access to the park’s splash pad and playground.

Interactive magic with Arieze Kanji, The Colourblind Magician, an international performer who turns his unique colourblind perspective into mind-bending optical illusions – blending comedy and magic in a fun, family-friendly show.

Live musical performances from local bands, including Nobleton Victoria Day Battle of Bands runner up TBD, Nobleton Victoria Day Battle of the Bands winner, The Metalloids, Mike Cado & Co and returning headliner (back by popular demand) From the Hip.

Delicious eats from a variety of food vendors including: Steer Inn Burgers, Beach Blends, Fresh House Juice Bar, Beaver Tails, Chill Delights Ice Cream and Heavenly Dreams Ice Cream.

Enjoying a 19 plus bevvy from the beer garden hosted by the King City, Schomberg and Nobleton Lions Clubs.

A spectacular 190-drone show will light up the night sky.

Parking is limited, guests are encouraged to carpool, walk and bike to the event. Free parking will be available at the following locations:

Wellesley Park: located on the northwest corner of King Road and Keele Street.

On the side of King Road: on-street parking is permitted in the outermost westbound and eastbound lanes of King Road.

Select sponsorship opportunities to showcase your businesses are still available, with a package to fit every budget. Choose from family fun, stage, and drone show sponsorship to being a friend of the celebration.

Thank you to this year’s sponsors: Main Stage Sponsor, Zancor Homes, Beer Garden Sponsors, Aird Berlis and Reefer Sales and Service, Family Fun Sponsor, Lindvest and Friends of the Celebration, UniversalCare.

Need volunteer hours for high school? Sign up to be a Waste Champion or Event Volunteer at Canada Day! As a Waste Champion, you’ll help attendees sort items into the correct waste streams, share quick tips on what goes where and support a mini waste audit. The shift runs from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Ages 14+. As an Event Volunteer, you’ll help to assist setup/takedown and event activities. The shift runs from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Ages 14+. Limited spots left; apply now at king.ca/volunteers. For questions, email volunteers@king.ca or call 905-833-6557.

For regular updates about the event, including sponsorship opportunities, visit king.ca/CanadaDay.

“Canada Day is a special time to come together as a community and celebrate what makes our country so great. I invite everyone to join us at Memorial Park on July 1 for a day of entertainment, family fun and hometown pride – enjoy live music, kids’ activities, local food vendors, a beer garden and a spectacular drone show,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.

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