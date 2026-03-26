Aegis 400 offers another layer of personal security

March 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Staying safe in this world has become a new priority.

We need all the help we can get.

One perfect device – for security people and average citizens – is a personal body camera.

And the Aegis 400 Body Cam by MyGekoGear (an Adesso company) fits the bill.

This small, but mighty wearable camera goes way beyond law enforcement or personal safety. It’s a great little companion giving you peace of mind.

It’s not inconspicuous but it’s small enough to appear just part of your everyday apparel or outdoor equipment. It’s packed full of features, way more than you’d expect.

This mode offers Ultra HD 4K resolution and a 130-degree wide angle lens. If that’s not enough, it offers infrared night vision, WiFi and GPS. But wait, there’s more.

Its battery can last as long as 10 hours, long enough for any shift.

Plus, it’s water resistant and tough as nails.

The unit comes with 128GB of built-in memory, plenty to capture a multitude of images.

You can easily view the recordings on the two-inch LCD screen, or transfer your videos to a computer via the USB-C cable.

It’s also password protected, ensuring your files are safe and not deleted. The password is needed to playback footage and change settings. Footage cannot be deleted on the device. Files can only be deleted on a PC after inputting the password. This is another level of guaranteed security.

This is a law enforcement, military grade unit that the public can fully utilize and enjoy.

It’s ready to go out of the box. This is a real contender in this segment of the market, from a very reputable company.

This baby is suitable for law enforcement, contractors, demonstrators, property managers, or security guards to record interactions with the public and gather evidence at the scene. You can even take this outdoors with you whether you’re hiking or biking. You can also get the proof of the big one that got away while fishing!

The company also offers other devices, including dash cams, so check them out.

For more, visit https://www.mygekogear.com/products/aegis-400-4k-uhd-body-cam/

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