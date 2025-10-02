Product Showcase

Better Bovine creates the perfect snack for meat-lovers

October 2, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

The demand for healthy choices is constantly expanding.
For meat-lovers, their snacks are improving, too.
Better Bovine leads the way in what’s likely the best beef jerky on the planet.
They only use 100% grass-fed beef and their products contain only three ingredients – grass-fed beef, salt and pepper.
Not only is this refined, it’s pure and simple and packed with protein.
The health-conscious will love it because there are no sugar, carbs or allergens.
When I first opened the pack, reaching for a snack at work, the aroma was instant. I thought someone was cooking a fresh meal in the kitchen.
The taste was even better. It was almost like chewing a prime cut of beef, cooked to perfection.
There are two varieties – extra lean beef jerky, and wagyu beef jerky – available in 50-gram packs. You can order them in bulk from the company.
The wagyu variety has hints of chestnut, umami and honey. They use the flank cut from wagyu cows.
While the bags are resealable, you won’t want to. Once you dig into this bovine bounty, you won’t want to stop.
This is not your pre-packaged, deli meat full of preservatives. This is real beef, done really well.
For more, or to order, visit https://www.buybetterbovine.com/



         

