Freshii marks National Poke Day with amazing, healthy offerings

September 26, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Freshii is offering health-conscious foodies some great options.
In recognition of National Poke Day (Sept. 28), they released three new Poke bowls – the Hawaiian-inspired dish that has become a global food trend.
With vibrant mixes of fresh ingredients, lean proteins, and customizable options, poke has captured the appetite of Canadians seeking meals that are both delicious and health conscious.
This spring, Freshii launched one of the most extensive poke lineups at the national level and the response has been remarkable. The four bowls are a hit among customers and demand so strong that Freshii made poke a permanent menu item, and sales continue to be solid.
The three new sensations will appeal to everyone.
The Hot Honey Mustard Bowl contains Cajun chicken, herbed quinoa, sweet potatoes, red cabbage, crispy fried onions, honey mustard.
The Chicken Pesto Parmesan includes chicken, herbed quinoa, spinach, grape tomatoes, broccoli, Mediterranean crunch, pesto vinaigrette, served with hot sauce.
And, the Shrimp Taco Bowl brings you shrimp, herbed quinoa, field greens, avocado, red cabbage, crispy wontons, cilantro, cilantro lime vinaigrette, also served with hot sauce.
These hand-assembled dishes boast a mountain of goodness and healthy veggies, way more than you expect. They’re hearty, natural balanced meals. They’re also fully customizable and can be made to suit any dietary needs.
These are great for lunch at the office, or on the go, to appeal to those busy, health-inspired lifestyles.
There is really nothing else like it and you just have to try these meal options.
Visit Freshii today for the full menu.



         

