FoodCycler another ally in the saving the planet

Recycling household organics should be second nature to most residents.

Regardless of how we separate our organic waste, we know it’s doing its job for our ecosystem.

Of course, dealing with household organic waste can be a dirty chore. What if that becomes clean, smart, simple and of course, sustainable?

The FoodCycler answers the call. The household unit is considered revolutionary in many ways.

In a partnership with Food Cycle Science, it’s currently in use by King Township residents, who are documenting its effectiveness.

This machine is unlike any other on the market, using technology that is specifically designed to dry and crush almost any substance, including corn cobs, avocado pits and even pork chop bones. The result is a dry fodder that’s maleable and usable.

The units themselves are aesthetically pleasing so they can “live” anywhere in your kitchen. Consumers can keep the removable bucket on their counter and store the unit elsewhere, but it’s attractive enough to find a perch among your everyday appliances.

Dealing with food waste is top of mind among many residents, and environmentalists.

Food waste is responsible for up to 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions. The FoodCycler, according to the company, reduces greenhouse gases from food waste by up to 90% .

Food waste that decomposes in landfills creates methane gas that is approximately 30 times more harmful for the environment than the CO2 emissions from our vehicles.

The FoodCycler digests food aerobically, so it emits zero methane gas.

Most of us see collecting food waste as a duty, a chore. But the team at FoodCycler want us to see it differently.

Their mission is to “inspire individuals to take ownership of their food waste.” It’s a vision that we should all embrace. It’s a vision is to change the way the world thinks about food waste.

The engineering that went into this unit is quite remarkable.

According to company’s manual the technology in their units is specifically designed to dry and crush almost any substance, including corn cobs, avocado pits and even pork chop bones. The result is a dry fodder that’s maleable and usable. Powered by the revolutionary Vortech™ Grinding System, the FoodCycler pulverizes the toughest food scraps into fine powder which can be used as a nutrient-rich soil amendment.

It’s pretty much an infallible, closed-loop system that guarantees results.

It’s that simple. Toss in your scraps, turn it on and the result is “Foodilizer” – an enriched byproduct that’s ideal for plants and gardens. It’s been scientifically proven to be beneficial for optimal vegetation growth. It resembles a chunky sawdust.

Fill your bucket with vegetable and fruit scraps; meat, fish, poultry, fish bones, coffee grinds, beans and legumes, eggs, and more. From scraps to soil – it’s odorless and safe to handle indoors.

The manual tells you what types of materials to avoid. Every machine has its limitations.

For larger families, I would definitely recommend the premium FoodCycler Eco 5 with a 5-litre bucket – the largest in the market.

Set up is fast and easy and you’re ready to go in minutes. It comes with a refillable carbon filter that eliminates odors.

The machine is really the epitome of set it and forget it. I would recommend having a second bucket, so the process is continual – filling one while the other is processing.

This machine eliminates all the negative aspects of dealing with food waste – there are no odors and it’s whisper-quiet. You may even get some compliments from visitors.

The Ottawa-based company has a global presence, and also offers large-scale commercial units.

The company’s state-of-the-art design is capable of tackling food waste challenges big and small. From starting with 1,600 households in Nelson, BC to supporting bustling downtown restaurants, FoodCycle Science has solutions to help you tackle your food waste challenge.

“FoodCycler and the drive behind it isn’t about offering a nifty gizmo to homeowners. It’s about changing the way we approach food waste. It’s about change, sustainability, about truly committing to going green,” the company says.

The arrangement with municipalities not only provides residents with an option, but users are asked to track their data and send the results to the company. This, in turn, is used to bolster the case for municipal diversion.

The company also noted that from past results, consumers are actually changing their buying habits and cutting back on food waste.

The FoodCycler is not only changing recycling efforts, it’s altering behaviour, leading to a truly sustainable future.

To get started on your journey, https://foodcycler.com/

