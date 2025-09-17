King Fox Run raises record amount

September 17, 2025 · 0 Comments

The parking lot at Wellesley Park, King City was filled to capacity this past Sunday for the 45th Terry Fox Run.

King–Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce, Mayor Steve Pellegrini, and King Fire and Emergency Services were on hand to greet the 14 volunteers and 50 participants, largely made up of supporter of Team Anthony (Anthony D’Ambroisio) and Charlie’s Angels (Carla D’Andrea).

As the runners left the park, the crowds cheered them on! Thanks to all those who participated, King City was able to raise just over $13,300 for cancer research.

Lisa Barenthin, run organizer, would like to thank her family, volunteers, participants and sponsors for their enthusiasm, time, dedication and support: Frank Miceli, TD Canada Trust – King City, the King Weekly Sentinel, Township of King, Township of King Fire and Emergency Services and the King Public Library.

Stephen Lecce, MPP for King–Vaughan, was joined by Team Lecce at the annual Terry Fox Run. This year marks the 45th year of the Terry Fox Run in Canada, and the 41st year in King Township.

“This was King’s largest Terry Fox Run ever,” said Lecce. “The Marathon of Hope continues strong as we ran and walked for those we lost to cancer, and those who courageously fight on. Terry never gave up – leaving an inspiring legacy for all Canadians: ‘I just wish people would realize that anything is possible if you try; dreams are made possible if you try.’”

Terry Fox, our Canadian hero, was selfless, courageous, had the determination to carry out a dream. A dream that united people all across the country, and now all over the world. For some at yesterday’s event, it was their personal Marathon of Hope and the community rallied around them to show their support.

“Everyone at (yesterday’s) event was part of something bigger, Terry’s dream. And we did not fail him in our support to raise money for cancer research. Sunday was a truly memorable day for everyone.” Barenthin said.

If you would like to donate to the King City Terry Fox Run, please visit https://run.terryfox.ca/92837 or call 1-888-836-9768 or email national@terryfox.org for more information on ways to donate.

Related

Readers Comments (0)