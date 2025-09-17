Night work as part of GO expansion program along Barrie Corridor

As part of the GO expansion program along the Barrie corridor, Metrolinx will be undertaking work in King City, starting September 25. Most will carry through until 2026.

Raceway and electrical work along with excavation and grading work within the rail corridor from Dufferin Road until Kirby Road to support rail corridor and station enhancements at and around King City GO. The expected completion is October 2026.

Fencing installation along the rail corridor along Keele Street and King Road, necessary for the safety and security of operations and work within the corridor. Expected completion on this one is September 2026.

Noise wall installations to reduce train-related sound from Keele Street to Dufferin Street (completion by January 2026) and Keele Street to MacDonald Street (completion by January 2027).

This overnight work will take place Monday through Friday, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. with crews performing various works across Keele Street, Dufferin Street, McDonald Street, Kirby Road and King Road.

Nearby residents may experience some noise due to construction activities and equipment. Reasonable precautions will be taken to minimize disturbances to residents, including but not limited to the following:

Sound and air monitoring to ensure noise does not exceed the 65-decibel limit as per Metrolinx’s noise criteria for residential work.

Vehicle speeds will be reduced.

Machines turned off when not in use to avoid idle noise.

Vibration monitors will be used to ensure vibration stays below an acceptable limit.

Lights will be turned away from residential homes and towards the tracks.

There will be no pedestrian or transit impacts. Minor traffic impacts at access sites, with traffic control flagging to help direct equipment into work area.

Improvements are also being made to the King City GO station.

A new west rail platform to support future two-way, all-day service.

A pedestrian bridge for safer platform access.

Surface parking expansion and renovations to accommodate increased ridership.

These upgrades are part of a broader transformation of GO Transit into a frequent, two-way, all-day rapid transit system, aiming to deliver over 10,000 train trips per week on the Barrie Line.

Questions about this work can be emailed to YorkRegion@metrolinx.com. For more information, visit metrolinx.ca/Barrie.

