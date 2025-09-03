Our King Official Plan Review: Township seeks community input during second series of Public Open Houses

September 3, 2025

King Township is planning for growth through 2051 and is inviting the community to help shape a long-term vision for the future.

The ‘Our King’ Official Plan Review, which kicked off in September 2023 and affects every resident, business, and landowner in King Township, continues to progress, with new opportunities for public input on key discussion topics and preliminary policy directions. Have your say in shaping King’s future during one of three public open houses scheduled for September 17, 18 and 22, in each of the Villages.

Held drop-in style from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the open houses offer an interactive environment for community members to explore key discussion topics for the Official Plan Review. Attendees are invited to visit the series of themed stations, covering topics such as housing, complete communities, climate change and energy, and economic development and employment, each based on the discussion papers that will be available on the SpeaKING project page starting on September 10.

These stations provide a valuable opportunity to learn about preliminary policy directions, ask questions, and share feedback directly with Township staff. All open houses will be conducted in the same format and will cover the same materials.

To add a fun and engaging element to the open houses, each participant will receive a King Passport upon arrival, featuring all the station discussion area stops. As attendees engage with each station, they will collect stamps in their passport, and those who complete the full circuit will be entered into a draw to win a gift card.

Open House schedule:

Schomberg, Wednesday, Sept. 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Trisan Centre, 25 Dillane Drive.

King City, Thursday, Sept. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Zancor Centre.

Nobleton, Monday, Sept. 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dr. William Laceby Community Centre and Arena, 15 Old King Road.

The current Official Plan, “Our King,” was adopted by King in September 2019 and approved by York Region in September 2020. This review is an opportunity to update the plan to guide growth in the Township to the year 2051, while preserving its unique characteristics.

The review and update is required to align with recent provincial policy and legislative changes; integrate relevant policies and growth targets from the York Region Official Plan 2022 and, ensure the vision, objectives, and policies for King continue to address the evolving needs of the Township and its communities through to 2051.

To stay updated on future public engagement opportunities, for more information, to join the mailing list or to ask questions, visit the Official Plan Review page on SpeaKING or email the project team at policyplanning@king.ca.

