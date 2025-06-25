High-risk offender unlawfully at large

Despite widespread opposition to a plan for a six-storey condo building in Schomberg, King Township will continue to work with the developer, in hopes of scaling it down. Numerous delegations and councillor opposition almost killed the plan, but councillors opted to refer the matter back to staff. Going against the staff recommendations for approval, council is hoping staff and the developer can work together to come to a solution everyone can live with.

Investigators with the York Regional Police High Risk Offender Unit are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is unlawfully at large after removing ...

It’s twice as nice for King Township as it celebrates a second major honour recently, receiving the prestigious E.A. Danby Award for its groundbreaking Artificial ...

King Township ended 2024 with a small deficit, which will be paid for through the Tax Rate Stabilization Reserve Fund. Staff reported that year-end totals for 2024, showed a shortfall of $23,532. Departmental staff have a responsibility of monitoring operating budget variances throughout the year with the assistance of the Finance Department and accountability for financial performance (e.g. actual revenues and expenditures) with the Senior Leadership Team.