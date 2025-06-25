High-risk offender unlawfully at large

June 25, 2025 · 0 Comments
Investigators with the York Regional Police High Risk Offender Unit are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is unlawfully at large after removing his court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet.
Neal Bowie, a former King resident, is considered to be a high-risk violent offender. He was last seen at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24, in the area of Yonge Street and Charles Street West in the City of Toronto. He has failed to return to his court ordered address.
Police are actively seeking his whereabouts. If seen, please do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately.
He is currently believed to be in the City of Toronto.
Bowie is 42, white, 5’9” and 146 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black Blue Jays sweater, black Blue Jays pants and brown slippers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police High Risk Offender Unit at 1-866876-5423, ext. 6689, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.