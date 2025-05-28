King Township invites community feedback on shaping the future of digital services

May 28, 2025

In May 2024, King Township published our Digital Transformation Framework (DTF), aimed at leveraging technology, data and innovation to elevate Township services, engage the community and streamline business operations.

As the first phase of the DTF wraps up, citizens are invited to share their thoughts and feedback on the Township’s digital services and future plans via a survey at SpeaKING.king.ca. The survey aims to gather insights on digital literacy, internet connectivity, ease of accessing municipal services online, support for more digital services and the value of current digital services.

The framework is being implemented through a two-phased approach. The first phase, which began in May 2024, laid the groundwork for the digital journey. This framework represents King Township’s commitment to embracing digital innovation for the benefit of its citizens and the community at large.

The 11-question survey can be accessed on SpeaKING, King’s digital engagement platform, at SpeaKING.king.ca. Respondents can also provide feedback through an Ideas Canvas tool. Leave an idea on what types of technology or digital services you want to see implemented within King Township and vote or comment on other ideas. The survey will close on June 30. King will use the results to guide future initiatives and shape the next iteration of our Digital Transformation Framework.

Since the launch of the DTF, King Township has achieved significant milestones in its digital transformation journey:

Kingsley – AI-Powered Virtual Assistant: Kingsley has revolutionized resident interactions by providing seamless, 24/7 assistance with no wait times. With over 1,000 engaged conversations and an 88% customer satisfaction rating, Kingsley has effectively resolved two-thirds of inquiries through AI, while offering easy escalation options for more complex queries.

Service Performance Dashboard: This tool leverages data visualization technology to communicate the performance of municipal services, from pothole repairs to waste collection. It helps ensure service levels and standards are maintained and identifies areas for improvement.

Self-Serve Appointment Booking: To increase efficiency, self-serve appointment booking has been deployed for select services, including Economic Development Consultation and Marriage Licence Appointment. This initiative reduces back-and-forth communications and will expand over time.

Responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) Roadmap: King Township is one of the first municipalities in Canada to implement an AI-specific roadmap, outlining AI principles, maturity assessments, and future plans. This commitment ensures the benefits of AI are leveraged while maintaining high standards of safety and integrity.

Community AI Learning Event: Hosted at the King City Library, this event provided residents with an engaging session on the history and evolution of AI. Future learning initiatives are being explored to continue educating the community.

The next phase of the DTF, concluding in 2025, will evolve based on insights gained during the first phase and the successes of the initial projects.

For more information, visit king.ca/DigitalTransformation.

