Police looking for witnesses in fatal motorcycle collision

Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses after a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the ...

Accomplishments in King Township last year – almost too numerous to list – reverberated throughout the room at last week’s Mayor’s Lunch, hosted by the King Chamber of Commerce. The crowd of local business representatives gathered to celebrate during the annual event. They were recognized by special guests and Chamber board members.

The Township of King is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Volunteer Appreciation Awards, recognizing the outstanding contributions of local volunteers who have ...

Anna Roberts ascended the stage triumphantly on Tuesday morning at her campaign headquarters in Maple amid the enthusiastic cheering of over 100 supporters who relished her landslide victory. King-Vaughan’s MP was returned to Ottawa by capturing 63% of the vote. Based on 185 of 245 polls reporting at 11 p.m. on Monday, Roberts rolled up 17,523 votes – nearly double the votes secured by Liberal Mubarak Ahmed. The Liberal challenger accrued 9,652 votes as the runner-up and NDP candidate Samantha Sanchez finished a distant third with 389 votes.