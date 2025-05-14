Police looking for witnesses in fatal motorcycle collision

May 14, 2025 · 0 Comments
Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses after a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the Township of King.
On Tuesday, May 13 at approximately 3:40 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a dump truck in the area of King Road and 10th Concession Road.
The rider of the motorcycle, a 25-year-old male from Vaughan, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the dump truck remained on scene and did not sustain any injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Investigators would like to speak with anyone who has information, or who may have dashcam footage of the area around the time of the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or by visiting www.1800222tips.com.