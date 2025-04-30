MP Anna Roberts rolls to landslide re-election victory in King-Vaughan with 62% of the vote

By Jim Stewart

Anna Roberts ascended the stage triumphantly on Tuesday morning at her campaign headquarters in Maple amid the enthusiastic cheering of over 100 supporters who relished her landslide victory.

King-Vaughan’s MP was returned to Ottawa by capturing 61.7% of the vote.

In King-Vaughan, incumbent Conservative MP Anna Roberts garnered 41,398 votes, or 61.7%

She was well ahead of Mubarak Ahmed of the Liberals, with 23,951 votes or 35.7%

The NDP’s Samantha Sanchez was a distant third with 757 votes, or 1.1%.

King’s Ann Raney, of the Green Party, pulled in 580 votes, or just under 1%

Vageesh Sabharwal of the People’s Party, finished last, with 405 votes, or .6% of the vote.



With a 10-foot Canadian flag and navy blue Conservative election signs framing the backdrop, Roberts cited Franklin Delano Roosevelt in her opening remarks and noted appreciatively “that you – the people – have spoken. Four years ago, you put your trust in me. Tonight, you have renewed that trust once again.”

The King-Vaughan MP expressed her gratitude toward her campaign workers and gathered them on stage: “You have given your time, your energy, and your courage to this cause. Let’s have a big round of applause for our volunteers – you are the reason we stand victorious here tonight.”

Roberts revealed her excitement about returning to the nation’s capital and representing the residents of King-Vaughan: “It’s time to get to work – it’s back to Ottawa. I will never forget who we work for: you – the people of King-Vaughan.”

Roberts revealed a three-prong focus that will guide her governance upon her return to Ottawa: “We’ll fight for affordability, safety, and freedom.”

Dozens of enthusiasts loved Robert’s emphatic call for freedom and cheered vociferously for their MP as she exited the stage and mingled with the party faithful – half of which were young voters under 30.

The youthful crowd in Maple experienced a roller coaster of emotions as the polls closed and Election Night progressed. Much to the chagrin of the early attendees, the Liberals rolled out to a big lead and the CBC projected a Liberal government at 10:10 p.m. with the Grits leading in 130 ridings compared to 89 for the Conservatives, 16 for the Bloc, and 2 for the NDP. The news subdued the dozens in attendance and numbers in the “watch” room began to diminish as a march to a majority seemed imminent when the Liberals held a 162-137 lead at over the Conservatives after 11 p.m.

However, the Liberals hit a wall as the West results rolled in – hardly a shocking development given Canadian voting patterns over the last 50 years – and their momentum towards a majority stalled. Fifteen minutes later, dozens of loyalists were unaffected by the CBC’s projections and erupted with emboldened joy as the Conservatives pulled to within 2 seats of the Liberals – 154-152 – but that was as close as the CPC got on Monday night. It was ironic that it was the CBC’s election coverage being watched by the Conservatives in attendance since Poilievre promised to defund the national broadcaster if elected as Prime Minister.

With the CBC, CTV, and Global projecting a Liberal minority government by 11:45 p.m., the Conservatives who gathered at Roberts Campaign Headquarters sublimated their disappointment and rallied rightfully so around their MP’s resounding victory.

Roberts’s landslide win was part of a blue wave through York Region as her colleagues – Costas Menegakis and Sandra Cobena – wrestled seats away from the Liberals in Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill and Newmarket-Aurora, respectively. At midnight– as MP Roberts meandered through and mingled with an adoring crowd on her way to the stage – the Liberals had won or were leading in 162, the CPC in 149, the Bloc in 23, the NDP in 8, and the Greens in 1.

Poilievre failed to win his home riding of Carleton. The poor performance by the NDP saw the resignation of Leader Jagmeet Singh after he lost his British Columbia seat.

“We appreciate her (Roberts) unwavering commitment to addressing the nees and concerns of our residents, like tax rates and crime,” said King Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “We look forward to continuing our collaborative effors to enhance the quality of life in King-Vaughan.”

“I am taking this opportunity to congratulate our King–Vaughan MP, and friend, Anna Roberts, on her re-election for the former riding of King-Vaughan,” said King Councillor Avia Eek. “It is a pleasure working with Anna on all things King Township, and I am thrilled we will continue to work together.”

“I congratulate Anna on her election victory, and look forward to working with her to deliver affordability and safety for families in King and Vaughan,” said MPP Stephen Lecce. “It is a true honour to be elected to serve one’s community. I have no doubt that Anna will continue to fight for us, as we work together to stand up for Canada.”

