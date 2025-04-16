U9 NobleKing Knights complete perfect season with championship win

The U9 Nobleking Knights capped off a dream season with a commanding three-game sweep of the Innisfil Winterhawks (Team 3) to win the Simcoe Region Local League Championship – clinching the title in style with a 7-2 victory at the Dr. William Laceby Community Centre and Arena in Nobleton on March 23.

The championship win marked the final step in a remarkable turnaround for the young squad, who went from a second-last place finish just one season ago to an undefeated campaign. The Knights dominated the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record, scoring 103 goals and allowing only 23 – for an eye-popping +80 goal differential.

“I’m incredibly proud of these kids,” said Head Coach Jeff Tait. “They worked hard all season and were rewarded. Furthermore, they became great teammates and showed exceptional sportsmanship throughout the course of the season.”

In the playoffs, the Knights stayed true to form. They handled the Winterhawks in three straight games – 6-2, 2-1, and 7-2 – playing some of their most complete and disciplined hockey when it mattered most.

The series opened with Game 1 on March 17 at the Zancor Centre in King City. It didn’t take long for the Knights to get started, with forward Valentino Masellis netting their first goal on a breakaway just eight seconds into the first period en route to a 6-2 win.

Game 2 was played at the Innisfil Recreational Complex on March 22, where the Knights faced a rowdy home crowd and a determined Winterhawks team looking to even the series. In a tight 2-1 battle, the Knights adapted to a grind-it-out style of play and emerged with a clutch victory in large part thanks to timely goals by defensive-minded forwards Massimo Cofini and Gio Costa, who stepped up when it mattered most. With the top offensive threats heavily covered, the grit and determination of the shutdown line proved decisive.

Their timely goals were the difference, showing that this team’s depth and work ethic extend far beyond the scoresheet.

But this win would not have been possible without the performance of their rock-solid goaltender, Dante Santoro, who stood on his head, turning away a flurry of high-pressure chances and holding the line when the game hung in the balance.

The series returned to King for Game 3 in Nobleton on March 23. The Knights jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but the Winterhawks responded, tying the game in the second period. With momentum shifting, the Knights’ coaches called a crucial timeout. Whatever was said worked – shortly after, the Knights regained the lead.

The go-ahead goal that made it 3-2 was a momentum-shifting moment straight out of a highlight reel. After a defensive clear by the Knights, an Innisfil player skated back to retrieve the puck, only to be surprised by Nobleking forward Valentino Masellis who came flying in, blasting past him with pure speed and determination. Seizing the loose puck, Masellis broke away alone and fired a crisp snapshot. The puck hit the mesh and the arena erupted – fans on their feet, the bench roaring, and the energy in the building electric. It was the spark that lit the fire for the Knights’ championship finish.

Rather than letting their formidable opponents claw back into the game once again, the Knights stayed composed and disciplined, executing their game plan with precision and adding four more goals to close out the win, the series, and their 13-0 undefeated season with authority in front of a jubilant home crowd.

A key to their success was an unwavering commitment to defence, led by stalwarts Ayan Prabhakar, Jack Tait, Jacob Arcuri, Logan Burns, and two-way threat Kion Tavangari. Prabhakar was a steady and composed force on the blue line, showing excellent positioning and smart decision-making under pressure. Tait brought grit and intelligence to the back end, demonstrating a knack for breaking up plays and clearing traffic from in front of the net. Arcuri quietly anchored many defensive shifts with calm poise, battling in the corners and consistently making the smart, simple play to get the puck out of danger. Burns brought a relentless work ethic to every shift, never backing down from a challenge to protect the zone and moved the puck out with ease. Tavangari consistently cleared pucks from the zone but never shied away from jumping into an end-to-end rush, bringing energy and offensive spark when the opportunity called for it.

Forwards Gio Costa, John Tsakiris, Massimo Cofini and Sebastian Di Rienzo were relentless in their backchecking and pressure, neutralizing threats before they could develop. Tsakiris showed strong awareness in all three zones, often frustrating opponents with his stickwork and determination. Di Rienzo brought hustle and defensive reliability to every shift, reading plays well and stepping in at key moments to disrupt the other team’s attack.

“We always told them: defence wins championships,” said Assistant Coach Mark Bianchi. “These kids weren’t afraid to do the gritty work, getting sticks in lanes, chasing down rushes.”

Assistant Coach Manu Prabhakar added: “The boys bought into the system of clearing pucks off the boards to neutralize offensive threats.”

Balanced scoring was a hallmark of the team’s success this season, with all eight forwards contributing consistently. Among them, Austin Magee, Ethan Bianchi, Nicholas Di Lecce, and Valentino Masellis formed a particularly reliable core.

Each brought something unique to the ice – Magee added a physical edge up front, using his strength and determination to wear down defenders. Bianchi stood out as a consistent and unselfish playmaker, always making smart plays. Di Lecce brought speed and finesse, routinely slipping past opponents with quick dangles and generating chances with his fast-paced, creative play. Masellis combined vision and flair, and in one memorable moment from the regular season, showcased his confidence by scoring a highlight-reel “Michigan” goal, an impressive display of individual skill that energized both the team and the crowd. Their chemistry and ability to read the play made them a constant threat.

“They played for each other,” said Coach Prabhakar. “Whether it was the first line or the fourth, every player had an impact. That’s what made coaching this team such a joy.”

“This team was so special,” said Team Manager Natalie Tavangari. “Whether it was hotel hallway mini sticks, team dinners, or cheering each other on at practice, these kids became a family. And the parents were just as committed. Everyone contributed.”

Trainer Giancarmen Costa, who worked closely with the team all year, echoed that sentiment: “From a first practice marked by unknown expectations to a final game where they uplifted each other, they learned the power of teamwork and collaboration to achieve dominance. The atmosphere was electric!”

The Knights’ perfect season was built on talent, teamwork, trust, and a shared love for the game. These boys take home more than a championship banner – they leave with lasting memories, a legacy of what’s possible when hard work, heart, and hockey come together, and the joy of knowing they put smiles on many faces along the way.

Story submitted by Raffaele Masellis

