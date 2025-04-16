Home improvement experts shine in ‘Renovation Resort’

April 16, 2025

By Mark Pavilons

Editor



Home improvement reality shows have viewers glued to their screens in record numbers.

As people decide to stay put and improve their biggest investment, TV shows help inspire creativity.

Season 2 of the Corus original Renovation Resort is showcasing some amazing talent. It airs on the Home Network.

Led by hosts Scott McGillivray, and Bryan Baeumler, teams are tackling ambitious projects, transforming a waterfront property into a stunning, four-season vacation retreat.

They “scoured” North America to find four talented contractor-designer duos who will go head-to-head in the ultimate real estate renovation competition, battling over eight weeks to create breathtaking, one-of-a-kind vacation homes. Each team must push their creativity and skills to the limit, crafting properties that shine in every season.

As co-hosts and judges, Scott and Bryan will be watching closely, joined by a lineup of special guest judges to critique every bold design choice. At stake is a game-changing $100,000 prize and the coveted title of Renovation Resort Champions.

Celebrity and real estate investor, and King resident Scott McGillivrary notes people love a good transformation story. With more time spent at home recently, it’s no surprise they want to improve their own spaces.

Shows like this, he said, inspire, tackle real challenges, and offer that satisfying payoff, all while teaching and empowering viewers to try DIY for themselves!

The designs – in all four homes – are varied and individual.

McGillivray says design “rules” are more like guidelines now, and there’s so much more freedom to express personality in a space.

“Trends come and go, but smart layouts, natural light, and quality finishes never go out of style,” he said

McGillivray also returns for Scott’s Vacation House Rules, Season 6.

Shows like his “light a fire under weekend warriors and remind pros why they love the job. Everyone walks away thinking, ‘I could do that’ … that is until the demo starts!”

There’s a shortage of trades in Canada and home reno tales may ust provide the spark for some young people considering the trades.

McGillivray noted it’s a rewarding and in-demand career path.

“By showcasing the talent behind the work, they (shows) can definitely inspire more young people to get involved.”

Material costs have been rising lately across Canada and this can impact home renos.

McGillivray says it means “more pivoting and more creativity, but also some of the best design moments.”

Resort Renovation brings together participants from both Canada and the U.S. Orangeville’s Hollie and Graham and Toronto’s Cami and Chris join Rasheeda and Jacob from Philadelphia and Melissa and Shannon from Charlotte, NC.

There seems to be a camaraderie among the designers and renovators and McGillivray pointed out that “we all speak fluent reno and we’re all solving similar problems: how to make homes work better, feel better, and look better. Doesn’t matter if you’re from Toronto or Texas, solid design and craftsmanship always get the recognition they deserve.”

Viewers can stream Home Network programming, including Renovation Resort Season 1 and Scott’s Vacation House Rules Seasons 1-5, anytime on STACKTV. For a complete list of Home Network programs and air times, visit homenetwork.ca.

You have to check out this show and watch the pros in action. You can watch it Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Home Network.

