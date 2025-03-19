Quesada’s Drunken Chicken is bold, smoky, and cooked with tequila

March 19, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

If you’re looking for authentic Mexican taste sensations, you have to check out Quesada.

The Canadian chain relaunched its “Drunken Chicken,” a favourite that delivers a bold new twist to all Quesada classics. The flame-grilled chicken cooked with tequila is available in burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas and nachos at all participating Quesada locations until April 8.

Drunken Chicken kicks up a smoky flame-grilled chicken with Quesada’s special house-made tequila-infused Borracho Sauce. All-white meat chicken is simmered with bold and authentic flavours including adobo paste and chipotle peppers. The result is mild in heat but full of flavour. And Quesada takes it “To the Mex” with the star ingredient — gold tequila.

“Our Drunken Chicken is sweet, smokin’ and cooked with tequila. It is savoury with only a mild heat, so a wide range of our guests can enjoy it,” said Angelo Ragas, Brand Leader for Quesada. “It’s one of those crave-worthy bites that keeps people coming back. We’re all about bold, fresh and authentic flavours, and Drunken Chicken is the perfect way to shake up your burrito, taco, or bowl.”

Drunken Chicken joins the lineup of Quesada’s fresh ingredients and house-made recipes. Founded in 2004, the Canadian-grown and owned chain is known for its hand-smashed guacamole and made-daily salsas. Whether you’re a burrito lover, a nacho enthusiast, or a taco traditionalist, there’s no wrong way to enjoy Drunken Chicken.

We opted for the burrito bowls, which were quite filling and very reasonably priced. You will be satisfied, not only by the quality of the fresh ingredients, but the taste and variety of toppings.

You can build your own, with a ton of choices of meats and toppings, from beef barbacoa and pork al pastor, to chile lime fish, all the bases are covered. And then, check out the selection of fresh ingredients – brown rice, roasted veggies, beans, pickled onions, guacamole and of course, Mexican “street slaw.”

Salsa and sauces complete the dish. All have a great flavour and if you’re looking to spice things up, don’t be shy.

This is one of the best take-out dishes I’ve had in a long time.

If you haven’t tried Quesada, put it on your list today.

Related

Tags: Mexican take-out, Quesada

Readers Comments (0)