Pizza Nova rolls out new meatball pizza for 'National Meatball Day'

March 13, 2025

By Mark Pavilons

Pizza Nova unveiled its latest Signature Pizza – the Meatball Pizza. For many lovers of Italian food, this is a gift from heaven.
Crafted with high-quality ingredients and bold flavours, this new pizza brings the comfort of a classic Italian dish to Pizza Nova’s signature handcrafted pizzas.
This is a work of art, and tastes as good as it looks.
The meatball chunks are not overpowering, but very complementary. It has the right amount of seasoning, cheese, sauce, and the crust is just perfect.
This creation features a savoury herbed olive oil base, topped with juicy meatballs and dollops of rich tomato sauce, finished with a sprinkle of Grana Padano cheese.
The only sad part is, it’s available for a limited time. I say, grab yours now – as many as you can!
“At Pizza Nova, we are always looking for ways to bring exciting new flavours to our customers while staying true to our commitment to quality ingredients and traditional recipes,” said Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. “The Meatball Pizza is a perfect example of that commitment, pairing classic Italian staples with our signature handcrafted touch.”
The launch of the Meatball Pizza reinforces Pizza Nova’s dedication to innovation and quality while delivering on its ‘Puro Promise’ – ensuring every bite is made with quality and the finest ingredients.
The pizza was launched to coincide with “National Meatball Day – March 9.”
Pizza consumption in Canada is among the highest in the world: just behind the United States and Italy – 7.5 kg. of pizza consumed annually, per person. This is a clear sign of how successful this Italian symbol is in Canada.
And this latest combination of pizza and meatballs, well, it scores on all fronts. There’s nothing more iconic for pizza-lovers.
Though flatbreads with toppings were consumed by ancient Egyptians, Romans, and Greeks, the modern birthplace of the pizza is southwestern Italy’s Campania region, home to Naples, in the 1700s.
Pizza remained little known in Italy beyond Naples’ borders until the 1940s. Immigrants to the United States from Naples were replicating their flatbreads in New York and other American cities.
Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. The company is known for its fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings and arancini.



         

