King maintains top water quality in villages

February 12, 2025

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

King’s water quality meets, even exceeds government standards.

Staff presented the 2024 Water Annual Summary Report to councillors recently, outlining the service and quality in local towns and villages.

Staff noted the Township of King consistently provides safe drinking water to residents, businesses, and visitors through the Ansnorveldt, King City, Nobleton, and Schomberg municipal water distribution systems. And the Township continues to meet or exceed all legislative requirements.

All regulatory sampling was conducted in accordance with regulatory requirements. There were three occurrences of Adverse Water Quality Incidents in King City last year, but they didn’t pose a health risk to the public.

King maintains a large system. In King City it serves roughly 7,120 residents at 2,439 connection points. There are 66.88 kilometres of watermains under their control.

Staff noted the maximum daily flow of 5,780m³ occurred on July 26, 2024, with an overall average daily flow of 2,690m³, for the reporting period from January 2024 to December 2024.

King also maintains the local stations and work was carried out last year at Manitou Dr. (end of cul-de-sac); Hogan Court. (end of cul-de-sac); 65 Springhill Dr. (in front of school). A station was removed at 28 Charles Street and another at Tatton Court was replaced.

Staff reported there were three watermain leak repairs completed in the reporting period – at Patricia Drive, Gilham Circle and 15th Sideroad.

Schomberg serves some 2,516 residents over almost 16 kilometres of watermains and 862 connections.

The maximum daily flow of 3,095m³ occurred on December 18, 2024, with an overall average daily flow of 1,967m³, for the reporting period from January 2024 to December 2024.

A Sample Station was installed at Osin Lion’s Park, and another at 21 Main St. (on Highway 27). One sample station was removed at Summit Ridge Trail.

Nobleton serves roughly 6,860 residents over 45 kilometres of mains, and 2,085 connections.

The maximum daily flow of 4,604m³ occurred on June 19, 2024, with an overall average daily flow of 1,881m³, for the reporting period from January 2024 to December 2024.

A Sample Station was installed at MacTaggart (Park by hydrant); at Northcott Way (end of cul-de-sac), and at Hawthorne Valley Rd. (end of cul-de-sac). One station on Duck Trail was removed.

Local water quality exceeds standards



In Ansnorveldt, 1.4 kilometres of mains serves 163 residents at 56 points.

The maximum daily flow of 108m³ occurred on July 9, 2024, with an overall average daily flow of 43m³, for the reporting period from January 2024 to December 2024.

A Sample Station was relocated on Bernhardt Road.

The Township received re-accreditation by SAI Global in July 2022. A surveillance audit was conducted in 2023 and again on May 15, 2024. The 2024 audit identified zero non- conformities and one opportunity for improvement.

Staff noted that in 2025 the Township will start the re-accreditation process, which encompasses virtual and in-person audits conducted by SAI Global throughout April and May 2025.

A Municipal Drinking Water License (MDWL) is issued for five years and the current one expires this Oct. 22. A renewal application for each Drinking Water System will be submitted on or before the renewal due date of April 22.

The water and wastewater budget are fully recoverable from the water and wastewater rate as part of the annual budget process.

“The Township of King remains committed to delivering safe and reliable municipal drinking water to all residents, businesses, and visitors. Through the Ansnorveldt, King City, Nobleton, and Schomberg water distribution systems, we consistently meet or surpass regulatory standards,” staff said.

