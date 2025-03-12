Join Earth Hour events, be a part of a journey towards a greener, more sustainable future

March 12, 2025 · 0 Comments

Help King Township celebrate planet Earth by taking part in a series of free educational environmental initiatives taking place this March as we head into spring.

These events are designed to promote sustainability, community involvement and environmental stewardship and residents are invited to participate and make a positive impact on the environment.

In celebration of Earth Hour, King encourages everyone to switch off their lights and join us for a fun afternoon exploring Cold Creek Conservation Area Saturday, March 22 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Earth Hour is an annual global event where individuals, communities, and businesses turn off non-essential lights for one hour to raise awareness about climate change and energy conservation. This symbolic gesture encourages people to reflect on their environmental impact and take action towards a sustainable future.

Participants in King can help deck the trails at Cold Creek with seeds and berries by hanging pinecone bird feeders. All supplies will be provided. Please come dressed for the weather and prepared to hike the trail. Registration is required. To register, visit townshipofking.perfectmind.com and use registration code 24354.

King is holding a Climate Resilient Agriculture workshop, Thursday, March 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Schomberg Community Hall, Upper Floor.

This workshop will focus on soil health and cover crops and will provide resources and information about grant and funding opportunities for farmers.

The agenda includes case stories and demonstrations from Boreal Farms’ Brandon Hebor and regenerative and innovative farmer Antonio Gomes. Space is limited so register to save a spot at king.ca/resilientAG.

“Greening Your Grounds” will be held Thursday, March 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Laskay Hall.

From garden design to starting a backyard composter, this workshop will provide you with the knowledge to get your garden started for spring. You will leave with a plan for a healthy, beautiful yard. This event – held in partnership with Toronto and Region Conservation Authority – is intended for ages six years and older and offers beginner-level information, making it friendly for all ages. Registration is required. Register at events.trca.ca.

A Repair Café is slated for Saturday, March 29 at the Zancor Centre from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

Repair Cafés are a chance to bring broken items back to life. Whether you have a button that needs sewing, a vacuum needing a new cord, or a bicycle needing a wheel alignment, the Repair Café is the place for you. Provided in partnership with York Region and delivered by NewMakeIt, volunteer fixers will assess your needs and do their best to fix your item. Please note that repairs are not guaranteed and fixers are not responsible for returning items to their original state.

Repair Café specialties include bicycles, jewelry, sewing needs (small tears and repairs), small appliances and toys.

Registration is required and each guest can bring one item. Register at NewMakeIt.com. For more information or to volunteer as a fixer, visit Repair Cafe/York Region.

Turn your property into an oasis for pollinators by taking part in King Township’s annual Green Yards program, aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and supporting pollinators. Throughout the month of May, both residents and non-residents can take a step towards greening their yards by registering to purchase native wildflower kits, rain barrels and backyard composters online at king.ca/greenyardsprogram, starting on May 1.

King Township runs environmental events and programs all year, including the Community Clean-Up in April, apiary tours in May, beekeeping workshops in June as well as electronic recycling and tree planting events several times a year, just to name a few.

Visit king.ca/EnvironmentalEvents for more information, including upcoming dates and registration links.

Related

Readers Comments (0)