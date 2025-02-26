General News

New service provides direct access to zoning staff for personalized support

February 26, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Have you ever wondered about the zoning processes and regulations of King Township?
Now, you can get all your questions answered with the launch of the innovative “Ask King Zoning” service. This new initiative provides citizens and the public with direct access to zoning staff for personalized support and answers to zoning-related questions.
Ask King Zoning offers a variety of contact methods, including phone, online meetings, email and in-office meetings at the King Township Municipal Centre. This service allows users to schedule a convenient time to discuss their zoning inquiries with a zoning staff member.
In alignment with King Township’s commitment to transparency and service excellence, these contact methods are part of the broader Service Profiles initiative, which details service offerings, types and categorizations, governing legislations, service levels, and associated standards.
The purpose of this service is to address zoning by-law questions and determine building standards such as height, coverage and setback controls, along with permitted property uses. Users can select their preferred contact method and schedule a date and time for their consultation. Planning inquiries relating to the Our King Official Plan, development approvals, etc. should be directed to our Ask King Planning service.
This service is available to home and property owners with specific questions or comments related to their property or other lands within King Township. It also supports individuals needing help navigating and understanding the zoning process, as well as realtors, architects/designers, consultants and others with questions on behalf of their clients.
For more information or to schedule your service, please visit king.ca/AskKingZoning or call ServiceKing at 905-833-5321.
“The Ask King Zoning service is a fantastic resource for our community. It ensures that residents and professionals alike have easy access to the information they need to make informed decisions regarding building and renovations. We’re committed to providing excellent service and support to everyone in King Township,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.



         

