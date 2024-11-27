Commentary

Try to avoid the evil urges of consumerism

November 27, 2024   ·   0 Comments

MARK PAVILONS

We are entering the holiday season and the infamous “Black Friday.”
Sounds more like a reason to panic, than to save.
And yet, millions of consumers across North America and beyond will dash to retail stores and wear out their keyboards for a flurry of shopping.
To what end?
If only our species had the same enthusiasm for supporting charities or the homeless, as they do for gluttony.
I’m not saying we shouldn’t take advantage of so-called crazy deals, but we should put everything in perspective. I see no reason to out-shop, out-spend one another, racking up even more credit card debt.
Yes, I have fallen victim to this urge a few times, but I’ve never engaged in the shoulder-to-shoulder holiday madness. If you’ve ever seen videos of Black Friday or even Boxing Day mayhem, you know exactly what awaits.
It’s a very sad commentary on our species, one I wish we would change.
We are still embroiled in a Canada Post strike, delaying mail delivery at a crucial time of year. Other delivery companies will enjoy the business, visiting more door steps and porches than Santa himself!
All in the name of consumerism.
Even Jeff Bezos admitted that consumerism is (at its worst) “getting people to buy things that don’t actually improve their lives.”
The folly of consumerism, according to Bryant H. McGill, “sends us on a wild-goose chase for happiness through materialism.”
And who hasn’t bought something to satisfy a selfish need, or to boost our self-esteem?
I agree with Rachel Campos Duffy: “Consumerism is the reason Christmas has morphed into a hollow shopping ritual that leaves too many families with debt hangovers and an empty feeling inside.”
But it wasn’t always that way.
I remember my mom telling me stories of how they celebrated Christmas back home. The parents would set up and decorate a live tree in the parlour or separate room. The kids were only allowed in on Christmas Eve. Dressed to the nines, they had to sing a song or recite a poem. Then, and only then, would they receive one present. While clothes were the staple, they were permitted one toy.
Today’s kids would see that as archaic perhaps even barbaric.
My mom says it was the most beautiful tradition of all. It was about family and blessings, not about things.
When did we become corrupt and morally bankrupt?
I think what many of us do (and I’m guilty) is to show our love for our friends and family members through tokens of gifts. Whether gag gifts or thoughtful momentos, we like to bring a smile to other people’s faces. We like to light up their eyes and hearts if we can.
I get it. And I also understand giving our children what they need – clothes, gizmos for their school work, and items they use every day. For working offspring, gift cards are great to give them a buffer between pay cheques.
We’ve scaled back a bit this year, partially out of necessity and also because we’ve all reached a point where we require very little. I began the crusade, telling my wife and kids there’s nothing they can buy me to fulfill my life or give me supreme joy. I only want to spend time together, enjoy some great meals and even some holiday Hallmark movies. I want to cuddle with my dogs on the couch and eat cheese balls until my fingers turn a bright orange. I want to feel the warmth and love.
Okay, socks and underwear go a long way, but I’d rather have my stocking filled with chocolately treats.
Some parents will also agree that when our children become adults, their wants and needs change, too. They become more practical. They no longer race down the stairs and fling wrapping paper all over the living room in a child-like frenzy.
Those days are gone, but still quite memorable.
“Home for the holidays” becomes the mantra for many of us.
My oldest daughter already made a trip to a homeless shelter, donating a ton of clothing and other items. Our closets, it seems, are filled with much, too much stuff, things we will never use. And that right there is sad, considering there are many who don’t have enough, or even the basic necessities.
Lexie is also planning another humanitarian trip to help Haitian workers in the Dominican Republic in the new year. This has been her comfort over the years – to roll up her sleeves, give selflessly and be the “boots on the ground.”
“Blessed is the one who cares for the poor …”
I went on one of these missions myself, to see first-hand the conditions and the need. I wanted to do more.
I think of that experience often, and more so these days when I take stock of the goodness in my life.
I shake my head when I compare the plight of such people with our rampant, perilous consumerism. Shame on us.
And don’t get me started on the huge amount of post-holiday waste and garbage. Despite our dedication to climate change, consumer packaging is at its all time worst – evil plastic packages that will never degrade but only kill our planet.
I say encourage those itchy, ill fitting hand-made sweaters and cheesy slippers with faces on them.
I will glady recite a poem of my own creation, to share with my family. I will count by blessings, not by price, but by love.
Enjoy, everyone!



         

Facebooktwittermail

Tags: ,


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

King Township Council approves 2025 municipal budget

King Township Council approved the first service based municipal budget for 2025, which includes a 3.68% municipal tax rate increase.This translates to an approximate $127 ...

YRP notes community safety is a team effort

Knowledge is power and accurate information can be invaluable in keeping communities safe. That was one of the messages delivered by York Regional Police officers during a community safety meeting Monday night, held in the municipal council chambers. A crowd of interested residents, along with almost 100 viewing online, heard officers explain the latest in data collection, technological tools and resources available to both the public and police officers, to help residents. There are many “pieces to the puzzle” and it’s a matter of “people are the police, and the police are the people.”

King Township Food Bank faces unprecedented demand, urges community support

The King Township Food Bank (KTFB) is facing an alarming rise in demand for its services, and the organization is calling on the community for urgent support to continue meeting the growing needs of local families. Since its founding in 2004, the food bank has been a vital resource for residents struggling to put food on the table. Despite King Township’s reputation as a wealthy area, food insecurity has long been a reality for many, particularly lower-income families, rural workers, and seniors on fixed incomes. This year, the need has skyrocketed, with the food bank reporting a 66% increase in individuals served since the beginning of 2023.

Council eases off finalizing Neighbourhood Plans for King City, Nobleton

An update on the revitalization of two local neighbourhoods filled the King council chambers last week, as residents voiced their concerns about future development and intensification.

Lettters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open