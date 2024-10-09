Remaining vigilant in our quest for pristine air

October 9, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

We’re on an upward trend in pursuing ways to maintain our health and well being.

The air we breathe is paramount and we must remain vigilant in keeping our homes pure and clean. It’s our first and best defence against airborne nasties.

There are many residential air purifiers on the market, with more emerging every day.

But none come close to Rabbit Air’s award-winning A3 marvel. This is in a class of its own and the company’s most powerful air purifier. This unit covers up to 1,070 square feet, filtering 8,560 cubic feet of air in just 30 minutes.

That’s phenomenal, and a testament to the company’s R&D, design and multi-stage filtration. It simply doesn’t get any better than this.

Let’s start with the design – it’s unlike anything else on the market. It’s portable, and looks just as comfortable on the floor as it does on the wall. Yes, you can mount this on a wall and even upside down!

The A3 can get to work wherever and whenever you need it. Keep it close by on the floor near your desk or bed. Mount it high up on a wall, any way you like, out of reach of kids and pets.

It’s rectangular, and relatively thin considering the layers of filters. There’s a full length LED panel on top, providing everything from mode, to fan speed, to air quality.

The A3 has a WiFi app connection and comes with a huge, 5-year warranty.

Another unique aspect is in the internal setup of its filters. You can actually move them around, customizing the filters to further focus purification on your area of greatest concern.

Equipped with 6-stage filtration and deodorization, it includes the BioGS HEPA filter, which targets the smallest and dirtiest particles through the use of an advanced and proprietary fiber material. An Activated Carbon filter reduces VOCs and odors, and a custom filter option allows you to tailor the system to your specific environmental needs.

Choose from a variety of customized filters including Green Tea, Germ Defense, Pet Allergy, Odor Remover, or Toxin Absorber. Each filter is specially engineered to physically trap different types of chemicals, odors, allergens, and particles that carry viruses.

Negative ions are odorless, tasteless and invisible molecules that are found near mountains, waterfalls and beaches. Some research studies show that negative ions help to alleviate depression and boost mental energy, but that’s not all that these tiny molecules can do. Negative ions help your air purifier by latching onto airborne particles, thus weighing them down. This allows the particles to get trapped more easily by your air purifier’s filters, or to settle onto the floor where they can be picked up by your vacuum instead of accidentally inhaled.

First off, this unit is simply gorgeous – one of the most visually appealing of any on the market today. Now, looks don’t always translate to efficiency, but in this case, it has it all. And why not have an appliance that matches your decor and personality?

It has received product awards from IDEA, RedDot, German Design Award, IF Design Award, and Good Design Award.

The A3 comes in two basic colours, black and white. And the beauty is the front panel can be changed out, with artistic panels that make it a conversation piece, a visual accent. You can choose from art by Katsushika Hokusai, Vincent van Gogh, Jan Davidsz, de Heem, and original designs by Rabbit Air’s creative team.

The A3 is the newest and smartest addition to the Rabbit Air purifier family. With three-element sensing (particle, odors, and light), you can set it and forget it. Outfitted with WiFi and Bluetooth capabilities, this unit allows you to monitor air quality and control purification in your home whether you’re lounging on the couch or away from the house.

The A3 costs less to run than most of its peer air purifiers on the market (less than 50 cents a day). Thanks to its energy-efficient design, this machine can run 24/7 for an entire year at the price of a single filter replacement kit and minimal energy costs.

Filter-life monitoring is easy with the Near-field communication technology that tracks filter life, allows you to reset the filter reminder automatically, and identify which customized filter is installed by checking the app.

The unit can be either discreet or a showstopper, depending on how you want to display it.

In most cases, air purifiers may be best felt and not seen or heard. But Rabbit Air’s A3 begs to be seen. It blends in quite nicely in any decor, making it almost invisible. But you want to stop and look at it – it’s just that cool.

The Los Angeles based company is heralded as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. Their customer service is also top-notch. Staff will return calls and emails quickly and help you troubleshoot any issues, or answer any questions you have.

Again, this is another bonus added feature, improving your peace of mind.

You can’t go wrong adding this unit to your home wellness lineup.

For more, visit https://www.rabbitair.com/

Related

Tags: A3, Rabbit Air

Readers Comments (0)