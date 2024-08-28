Echo Water sets the industry standard in hydrogen water technology

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

We are all looking at ways to improve our lifestyles and adopt a healthier way of living.

Staying hydrated is a must and the old adage of drinking plenty of water has never been more accurate.

One of our newest allies in the battle against toxins is hydrogenated water.

Hydration water delivers powerful antioxidants that optimize cellular health, improve focus, and increase longevity.

It’s time to really say goodbye to ordinary water and embrace a healthier lifestyle with hydrogen-enriched water.

Leading the pack is Echo Water, the epitome of game-changing hydrogenated water brands.

Hydrogen water is regular water (H2O) that they infuse with extra hydrogen molecules (H2). This might sound simple, but adding these tiny atoms of hydrogen can have a huge impact on your health and wellness.

Research shows that hydrogen, being the smallest and lightest molecule, can easily penetrate into cells, offering unique health benefits that regular water can’t. It can help reduce oxidative stress (a big factor in aging and disease), boost energy, and even enhance athletic performance.

Water (H2O) is zapped with an extremely precise electrical current. The electricity breaks the atomic bond and splits the water molecules into their basic elements – hydrogen and oxygen. The hydrogen gas (H2) produced is what we infuse back into the water.

This process isn’t just fascinating; it’s a game changer. It ensures that the hydrogen in our water is pure and ready to work its wonders in your body.

The process doesn’t add anything unnatural, it just gives our drinking water a boost.

And that boost helps our bodies improve immunity, increase energy, heighten brain function and maybe even ultimately live longer.

Hydrogen water neutralizes harmful free radicals and can actually help regulate heart disease, diabetes, reduce wrinkles and skin issue and even speed up wound healing.

Hydrogen has proven to improve mental clarity, reduce inflammation and boost mental focus.

Echo does all these things.

Okay, so we know the benefits, what separates Echo Water from the rest of the pack?

They’ve set the bar really, really high and others are just scrambling to try to catch up. But many other brands and models are just cheap imitations.

Echo Water is the real deal.

Their system infuses more hydrogen molecules per tablespoon than anything else on the market. It also maintains that level, and never loses its umph of efficacy. It also doesn’t alter the pH of the water. Their 5-year warranty is unmatched.

The Echo Go+ unit is light years ahead in both design and function. Churning out 10 ounces at a time, this small but mighty bottle is a powerhouse. It’s also a work of art.

The bottle comes with a USB charging block and cord, a quick start guide and 5-year warranty.

Echo Water goes as far as offering a money-back guarantee and a 60-day trial. All they ask is that you drink 3 bottles daily for 60 consecutive days and if you don’t feel any healthbenefits, you can get your money back. A breeze for anyone who enjoys their water and knows the benefits.

While more research is needed, hydrogen water has showed anti-cancer properties in some studies. There is increased interest in how hydrogen-rich water can help in physical endurance, exercise capacity, cardiovascular disease, liver function, mental health, anti-aging research and oxidative stress.

If you ask me, anything that can “hedge our bets” en route to better living is definitely worth it.

The Echo Go+™, the number 1 selling hydrogen water bottle by Echo Water, uses safe, high-quality, platinum-coated titanium electrode plates to produce hydrogen-enriched water. It also uses state-of-the-art Solid Polymer Electrolysis (SPE) and Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) technologies. As a result, the Echo Go+™ produces above the therapeutic level of 0.5 ppm of molecular hydrogen, providing 2-3 ppm of molecular hydrogen in a 5-minute cycle and up to 4.5 ppm in a 10-minute cycle. It also produces an oxidation-reduction potential (ORP) of -600mV or more.

It’s made from food grade polycarbonate plastic, a truly BPA- and all bisphenol-free product. It’s lab-test materials are high quality, non-toxic and FDA compliant. It is also much lighter and impact-resistant than glass, making it easier for you to handle without the fear of it breaking or cracking.

I find myself reaching for the bottle constantly, even if it’s not perched on the side table next to me. In a very short time, it has become almost second nature. I find myself offering it to every family member and even guests who stop by.

It really is a “game-changer,” and has become an integral part of my life, my journey to wellness.

For more, visit https://echowater.com/

