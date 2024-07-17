Product Showcase

Yard work never felt so good

July 17, 2024

Craftsman trimmer makes chore a joy

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

It seems our yard work never ends.
Recent wet weather across southern Ontario accelerated growth of all plants and shrubs.
Tending to them means constantly staying on top of things so they don’t get out of control.
Trimming hedges and branches never felt so good, thanks to Craftsman’s V20 cordless 20-inch hedge trimmer.
The kit includes the trimmer, battery and charger.
The calls it “reliable” with the convenience of rechargeable power. The V20 Max 1.5Ah lithium ion battery provides dependable performance as you move around the yard with ease.
The full, wrap-around handle increases ergonomics and mobility, adding comfort to the task at hand.
The best part is the dual-action 20-inch blades, that can chew through branches up to 3/4 inch diameter.
It has a nice heft to it and the long blade really gets into the thick of things. Attach the ergonomic handle, chain guard and battery, and you’re good to go right out of the box.
I was thinking that a cordless trimmer wouldn’t have the power to tackle the thick branches and brush, but I was wrong. It ate through the annoying, encroaching back yard menaces with ease.
It’s easy to wield and the safety switch eliminates any potential mistakes.
You feel like you’re using a much bigger piece of equipment and it’s surprisingly strong for its size. With the proper technique, you can whip this thing around like a pro in no time.
The Craftsman trimmer is definitely a must-have item in your shed or garage. It makes yard work so much easier, and even enjoyable.
For more, visit https://www.craftsman.ca/product/cmcht810c1/v20-cordless-20-hedge-trimmer-kit-15ah?tid=576306



         

