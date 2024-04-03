Yeti answers the call with Boomer bowls

April 3, 2024 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Humans love to pamper themselves with the very best.
And animal lovers spare no expense in providing their four-legged family members with the best, too.
Yeti, known for its amazing drinkware products, hasn’t forgotten about our dogs.
They offer 4-cup and 8-cup Boomer bowls that are not only attractive, they’re virtually indestructible.
The 8-cup holds 1.89 litres of water or kibble and once it’s planted on the floor, it’s immovable. They’re heavy and come with a non-slip ring to keep it in place. Dogs can paw at it, nudge it all they want, it won’t budge.
Some may say a bowl is a bowl, but that’s simply not true.
Stainless bowls are better than plastic or ceramic for a number of reasons. Yeti’s Boomer boasts a double-wall stainless steel which means it’s durable, easy to clean and resists getting banged up. These are also dishwasher safe.
At first glance, it’s obvious this bowl is top quality, likely one of the nicest on the market today. Everything about it reflects Yeti’s commitment to quality, durabilty and longevity.
Grab one today and never worry about getting another bowl, ever.
For more, visit https://www.yeti.ca/shop-by-colour/agave-teal/70000002610.html
Tags: Boomer bowl, Yeti