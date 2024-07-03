Headline News

Council solidifies train whistle cessation

July 3, 2024

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Things will be a little quieter in three spots in King, thanks to a whistle cessation agreement between the Township and Metrolinx.
King council okayed the bylaw to stop train whistling at crossings on Station Road, Dufferin Street and the 15th Sideroad.
This rather lengthy process includes assessments, consultations and approval from Transport Canada.
Staff noted since the crossings at 15th Sideroad and Dufferin St are within the Region of York’s (Region) jurisdiction, the Township is subject to the Region’s Anti-Whistling Warrant Criteria Policy (Policy). In accordance with the Policy, Regional Council, back in September of 2023, authorized whistle cessation at the crossings and authorized the Commissioner of Public Works to execute the required supporting Memoranda of Understanding and Indemnity Agreements.
Other MOUs were required, and under these agreements, King must implement an Education and Enforcement Program (Program). The draft Program includes the following but is currently under review by Metrolinx and may be revised to include additional requirements. The final Program will be uploaded to the Township’s website and other public information will include:
A community outreach flyer would be mailed to neighbouring postal codes with a five (5) km. radius of Station Road, 15th Sideroad and Dufferin St crossing. The flyer will outline what can be expected with whistle cessation and what the safety implications are.
Mobile signage will be posted at main intersections near the three crossings.
Staff noted a lot of work has been done on this and they will continue to push Metrolinx for a speedy implementation.



         

