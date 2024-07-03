Council solidifies train whistle cessation

Things will be a little quieter in three spots in King, thanks to a whistle cessation agreement between the Township and Metrolinx. King council okayed the bylaw to stop train whistling at crossings on Station Road, Dufferin Street and the 15th Sideroad.

King councillors want to keep next year’s budget affordable. While very early in the 2025 budget process, staff had asked for an increase of between 4 and 5%, but councillors rejected that. Council conveyed a clear message to staff that the projected increase of 4.8 per cent was too much to ask from residents, who are experiencing tax fatigue.

With the arrival of an extended Heat Warning, King Township is offering five cooling centres for residents to beat the heat.Environment and Climate Change Canada ...

Following a series of well attended public open houses, Township staff have presented a draft report on two neighbourhood plans. Staff shared details of studies for both King City (Doctors Lane) and Nobleton (Old King Road) with councillors recently.