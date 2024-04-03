Witnesses sought after fatal motorcycle collision in King

Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are seeking witnesses following a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the Township ...

King Township has launched a community-driven planning exercise to shape the future of priority core areas in the Villages of King City and Nobleton. This ...

Investigators are looking into cause of a plane crash in the United States that claimed the lives of an entire King family. The community is still mourning the loss of Victor Dotsenko, 43, his wife Rimma, 39, and their children David, 12, Adam, 10, and Emma, 7.

The Nobleton Community Hall will remain as is. King council listened to the public, and backed off moving or demolishing the structure. In the face of numerous public delegations and an estimated two-hour debate, Mayor Steve Pellegrini told the audience in the council chambers of the move. Councillor David Boyd drafted a motion for council to withdraw its intention to repeal the designation bylaw. The move negated both options recommended by staff.