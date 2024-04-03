Witnesses sought after fatal motorcycle collision in King

April 3, 2024 · 0 Comments
Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are seeking witnesses following a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the Township of King.
On April 1 at approximately 1:15 p.m., York Regional Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle (SUV) in the area of Jane Street and 17th Sideroad.
Despite lifesaving efforts by paramedics, the 20-year-old male rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of the SUV was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, and to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area around the time of the collision, to please come forward. Information can be provided to the Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704. Anyone wanting to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or provide a tip online at www.1800222tips.com.