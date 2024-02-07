King Rebellion U18BB triumphs with season tournament sweep

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, the King Rebellion U18BB hockey team secured a season tournament sweep by clinching victory in all three tournaments they entered.

The team, under the leadership of Head Coach Claudio D’Ulisse, demonstrated their prowess on the ice, solidifying their status as a force to be reckoned with in the hockey community.

The journey to this triumphant moment began at the Canadian Cup in Montreal from Dec. 1 to 3, 2023. The King Rebellion U18BB dominated the competition, emerging victorious and setting the stage for a season filled with success. Their winning streak continued at the 51st Annual Gene Harrington Winter Ice Experience in Buffalo, NY, held from Jan. 19 to 21, where they once again showcased their talent and determination.

The crowning achievement came with the team’s hosting of the King Challenge Cup from Feb. 2 to 4. The players left an indelible mark on the tournament, going an impressive 3-0-1 in the round-robin stage.

Goalie Adam Larizza was instrumental in the team’s success, securing two shutouts during the round-robin matches and adding a third shutout in the semi-finals. His counterpart, Daniel Niro, contributed with a shutout of his own in the final, sealing the team’s victory with a 4-0 win against the London Hawks.

The path to victory was not without its challenges, as the team faced a resilient opponent in the round-robin stage, tying 4-4 with the London Hawks after overcoming a 3-0 deficit. This comeback tie showcased the team’s resilience and ability to perform under pressure, setting the tone for their later success.

A standout performer throughout the tournaments was Luca Mazzotta, whose impressive display earned him the title of MVP. Mazzotta scored an astounding 10 goals in the final tournament, leaving an indelible mark on the ice.

The coaching staff, including Assistant Coach Andrew Breda, Bench Manager Angelo Veri, Trainer Lucio Mazzotta, and Team Manager Nancy Pannia, played a crucial role in guiding the team to victory. Their leadership, combined with the exceptional teamwork of the players, contributed to the King Rebellion U18BB’s outstanding performance.

The team roster, featuring talents of Adam Larizza, Adrian De Melis, Christian Lauriola, Cohen D’Ulisse, Daniel Niro, David Papajani, Finn Walter, Gianluca Nicolini, Gianluca Aloia, Gianmichael Niro, Jack Carravaggio, Jack Marchese, Julian Decina, Luca Mazzotta, Luca Veri, Luca Bevilacqua, Marcus Rose, Michael De Angelis, and Noah Di Giovanni, showcased a collective effort that propelled them to success.

The entire King Rebellion U18BB community, including players, coaching staff, and supporters, can bask in the glory of a remarkable season that culminated in a well-deserved tournament sweep.

Congratulations to the team for their outstanding achievements on the ice, and best wishes for their continued success in future endeavors.

